Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Version 1.16 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Red Dead Redemption 2 update version 1.16 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Red Dead Redemption 2 update 1.16 weighs in just under 700 MB. This update is available to download now for PS4 and should be available on other platforms as well. The file size of this update is relatively small.

Update 01.16 – General stability fixes and improvements.

Here are more details on today’s content update from Rockstar Games.

ROLE FREE ROAM EVENT XP BONUSES

SPECIAL BOOSTS FOR BOUNTY HUNTERS, TRADERS, AND COLLECTORS

Bounty Hunters, Traders and Collectors roaming the frontier this week will receive 25% Character XP and Role XP boosts when they take on any Role-specific Free Roam Events in Red Dead Online. These Free Roam Events are only available to players who have reached the required rank in the associated Role. These include:

DAY OF RECKONING

Compete against other Bounty Hunters to capture wanted targets and return them for points, with the more dangerous or difficult ones being worth more.

(2-8 Players, Requires Bounty Hunter Rank 4)

MANHUNT

Bounty Hunters must work together to apprehend wanted targets across a designated area, many of which are defended by equally armed and dangerous henchmen.

(2-12 Players, Requires Bounty Hunter Rank 4)

TRADE ROUTE

Here Traders get to show off their defensive skills as all participants must safeguard a train laden with goods from attacking bandits.

(2-12 Players, Requires Trader Rank 4)

CONDOR EGG

A rare and valuable Condor Egg has been spotted in the area – find it before your opponents do to reap the benefits.

(2-12 Players, Requires Collector Rank 4)

SALVAGE

A wreck has scattered valuable collectibles across the designated area. Find as many as you can but be careful as enemy bandits are also scouring the terrain and will attack to protect what they’ve found.

(2-12 Players, Requires Collector Rank 4)

RDR 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.