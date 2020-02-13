Red Dead Redemption 2 update version 1.17 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game doesn’t seem to change much but it is mainly for stability improvements and fixes. Here is the Red Dead Redemption 2 update 1.17 patch notes.

According to users who have downloaded this update, it doesn’t appear to feature any fix for the low animal count in Red Dead Online. According to a statement issued by Rockstar Games, they were looking into it.

“We are aware of player reports of low animal counts in Red Dead Online while playing in certain sessions. We are currently working on a fix and will provide an update as soon as we have more information, ” reads the statement.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Version 1.17 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Update 01.17 – General stability fixes and improvements.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It can also be played through Google Stadia.