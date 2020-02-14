Red Dead Redemption 2 update version 1.18 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Another update has landed today for the game making it the second patch to launch within 24 hours. As it is usual with these updates, there doesn’t appear to be any patch notes offered along with it.

The total download size of this update is over 3 GB and it is out now for PS4 and Xbox One.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Version 1.18 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

General Stability fixes and improvements.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.