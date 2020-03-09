Red Dead Redemption 2 update version 1.19 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Rockstar Games has released a new update for Red Dead Online. There are currently no official patch notes available for this update aside from the confirmation that it will fix some bugs.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Version 1.19 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Update 01.19 – General stability fixes and improvements.

Pending

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.