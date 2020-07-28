Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Version 1.20 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Red Dead Redemption 2 update version 1.20 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Rockstar Games is releasing a massive content update for Red Dead Online. This update will patch the game to version 1.20 and implements the following set of changes in the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Version 1.20 Full Patch Notes

[July 28, 2020] New Content in Red Dead Online

The world of Red Dead Online continues to evolve with a new Frontier Pursuit featuring a unique path and activities to help you carve out a life for yourself on the frontier.

Naturalist: The new Naturalist Specialist Role opens a new path around tracking, studying and hunting animals. Naturalists get access to a new role progression, gameplay and several items. To gain access to the Role, visit the Welcome Center in the town of Strawberry to purchase the Sample Kit from Harriet Davenport to get started.



Seven new Legendary Animal species, each with three different subspecies, have been added to Red Dead Online. Some subspecies can be found in the open world by purchasing maps from Harriet Davenport, while sightings of some rare subspecies may become available from Harriet as you progress through the Naturalist Role. Cougar Fox Boar Beaver Wolf Bison Elk



Two new Naturalist Role related Free Roam Events have been added to Red Dead Online, and will become available via invites as you progress through the Naturalist Role: Protect Legendary Animal: Work with other players to free and escort a Legendary Animal species from Poachers Wild Animal Tagging: Cooperate with others to sedate and tag a certain number of animal species within the time limit



Both Harriet Davenport and Gus Macmillan have set up stores in several locations across the world of Red Dead Online. Visit Harriet’s Naturalist Store to progress the Naturalist Role, purchase special tonics, and hear about unique missions to participate in. Alternatively, drop by Gus’ Store with animal provisions to craft new clothing items, trinkets and more.

New missions to rescue animals from Poachers have been added to Red Dead Online. These can be started by talking to Harriet Davenport, and may appear dynamically throughout the world once you progress through the Naturalist Role.

The Wilderness Camp has been added to Red Dead Online, unlocked by progressing through the Naturalist Role. This allows players to create a temporary campfire at a nearby location in the open world, with the ability for up to four players to sit, cook, craft and rest.

Five new Dynamic Events have been added across the world of Red Dead Online for players to discover

New sets of Weekly Collections from Madam Nazar have been added for Collector Role players, which can be sold for an additional bonus

Several new Daily Challenges have been added to Red Dead Online in both the General Challenge and Role Challenge categories

Several new Awards related to Naturalist, Moonshiner and Collector Role content have been added to Red Dead Online

The Wheeler Rawson and Co. Club is available. Club membership is automatic and free, giving players rewards as they play during the Membership period from July 28th through October 19th, 2020.

The Outlaw Pass No. 3 is available through the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue for even more perks and rewards. Everything you unlock during the Membership period from July 28th through October 19th, 2020 and acquire during that period will stay with you permanently. Visit the Benefits section of the Pause menu for details on Reward and Offer availability.

New items and variations of Clothing and Outfits have been added for male and female characters in Red Dead Online. These can be purchased from various places, including the stores of Gus Macmillan, Madam Nazar, General Stores and the Handheld Catalogue.

Several new Tonics have been added to Red Dead Online, which can be unlocked and purchased at Harriet’s Naturalist Store by progressing through the Naturalist Role. These allow the player to control their weight loss and gain, increase resistance against weather effects and more.

Several Animal Trinkets have been added to Red Dead Online, which provide some permanent benefits to player stats. They can be purchased from Gus’ Store by trading Legendary Animal provisions.

Several new Crafting Recipes have been added to Red Dead Online, which can be unlocked and purchased at Harriet’s Naturalist Store by progressing through the Naturalist Role

One new Horse breed with six coat variations has been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through Naturalist Role rewards: Gypsy Cob



Several new items of Horse Equipment such as Saddles and Saddle Bags have been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through Naturalist Role rewards

Two new weapons have been added to Red Dead Online, and can be purchased from the Gunsmith or the Handheld Catalogue: Elephant Rifle Improved Bow



Three new weapon variants have been added to Red Dead Online, and can be purchased and applied from the Gunsmith once unlocked: Varmint Rifle – Naturalist Variant Improved Bow – Horned Variant Improved Bow – Wooden Inlay Variant



Several new weapon modifications have been added to Red Dead Online, and can be unlocked through Club Rewards and Outlaw Pass Rewards: Components – Grip/Stock – Burled Grip Styles – Metal Material – Tempered Steel Styles – Engraving Material – Coloured Enamel (Red/Blue/Green/Yellow) Styles – Wrap Material – Cloth (Sage/Cobalt)



The Advanced Camera has been added to Red Dead Online, purchasable from General Stores or the Handheld Catalogue. As well as improved manoeuvrability and the ability to use filters, it can be used to identify animals in the Animal Field Guide. Additional filters can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass rewards.

One new Hairstyle each has been added for male and female characters in Red Dead Online, as well as the addition of new Hair Accessories for female characters. These can be purchased and applied through any Barber. Uncombed Balding (Male) Tangled Locks (Female)



Six new Emotes have been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through various means. They can be purchased from the General Store or Handheld Catalogue: Take Note Confident Dance Formal Dance Thanks Rock Paper Scissors Beat Chest



One new walk style has been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards: Drunk



Four new Camp Flags, one new Cripps Outfit and one new breed of Camp Dog have been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through various means. Once unlocked, these can be purchased from the Wilderness Outfitters at your Camp.

Three new Photo Studio Backdrops have been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards.

Four new Photo Studio Poses have been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards.

PlayStation 4 Early Access Content:

Legendary Gabbro Horn Ram

Legendary Chalk Horn Ram

Legendary Rutile Horn Ram

Three Fossil Collections

Woodcote Poncho

Balancing and Improvements in Red Dead Online

Accessibility Improvements

Adjusted colors and transparency of threat indicators on the Radar minimap to improve visibility for different display brightness and in-game lighting conditions. This change has also been made in Story Mode.

Holding the Circle/B button to exit the Pause Menu from any screen is now quicker, matching the speed of Catalog and Shop Menus.

Gameplay Improvements

‘Buy Max’ and ‘Buy Max Carried’ options have been added to several consumable items in Shop Menus and the Catalogue for quicker purchases. The ‘Buy Max Carried’ option only considers held inventory space and not postbox space to prevent large accidental purchases.

Cooked Meat is now displayed in the Provisions section of the Item Wheel for quicker access

Improvements have been made to the Wardrobe system to allow more combinations and removals, including the ability for female characters to remove shirts while wearing corsets

Players can now Mercy Kill an animal that is bleeding out. This ability can be unlocked through the Naturalist Role.

Aim Assist options within the Settings Menu can now be changed while in a Red Dead Online session, but effects of this change will not apply until the player joins a new session

Reduced the chance of ragdoll when a player’s horse starts sliding due to a steep slope in Red Dead Online

Matchmaking Improvements

Matchmaking improvements have been made, reducing wait times and the chance of empty Showdown Mode lobbies after selecting a Showdown Playlist from the Landing Page. If no suitable matches are found, you may load into a Red Dead Online session while Showdown Mode matchmaking continues in the background.

The system for Showdown Mode teams has been improved, making it more likely for Posse Members, Parties and Friends to be placed on the same team. In extreme cases, some group members may be placed on the opposite team to make sure teams are balanced and gameplay is fair for all.

Continued improvements have been made to network error handling when dealing with poor connections between players, which should eliminate or reduce the frequency of these errors: 0x20010004, 0x20001006, 0x40003002, 0x54553100, 0x99300027

Role Improvements

Moonshine Recipes can now be pinned to the Player Log Menu, allowing quicker access to check required ingredients

A ‘Guest List’ has been added near the door of the Moonshine Shack Bar, allowing the owner to quickly invite nearby players

Updates have been made to the randomization of Collectibles, including new locations for items dug up using the Pennington Field Shovel

Improvements – Story Mode

The Weapon Locker from Red Dead Online has been added to Story Mode, allowing players to remove any unused weapons. It is available for use at the player’s camp from Chapter 2 onwards.

Daily Challenge Balancing

The following changes have been made, along with Menu improvements: With the introduction of the Naturalist Role, up to 15 different Role Challenges will be provided each day, depending on current progression through each Role A player can now complete a maximum of nine different Role Challenges each day, with the remainder being locked for the day once reaching this limit The existing Challenge Goal for ‘7 Daily Challenges Completed’ has been replaced by two separate Challenge Goals – One for completing seven General Challenges per day, and another for completing nine Role Challenges per day, with each providing additional Gold rewards The streak system remains unchanged, and completing either a General or Role Challenge each day will keep the streak active



Economy Balancing

Alligators now provide two different types of provisions when skinned depending on the size of the animal and sell for different amounts at the Butcher. The new Small Alligator Skin item can be stored on horseback like other pelts.

‘Free Weapon Component’ vouchers can no longer be used to purchase Variant skins for weapons at the Gunsmith

Red Dead Online Fixes

Matchmaking & Networking

Fixed several issues that resulted in players getting stuck on loading screens during transitions between Red Dead Online content

Fixed several network issues that should reduce the chance of encountering disconnects and poor matchmaking

Fixed an issue that caused an infinite loading screen when accepting an invite from another player while the player did not have access to online services due to profile restrictions

Fixed an issue with network synchronization when members of the ambient population are attacked or killed by wild animals

Fixed issues that may have caused some Posse members to not automatically be pulled into jobs/events triggered by the Posse leader

Role Content

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from gaining XP or money rewards from the Bounty Hunter Role after claiming the Role through the Twitch Prime promotion

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ custom outfits being changed upon launching the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – The Certainty of Death and Taxes

Fixed an issue that resulted in Moonshine Sell Missions to not complete correctly upon delivering the Moonshine

Fixed several issues that resulted in players being unable to obtain the ‘Poison Poppy’s Moonshine’ recipe

Fixed an issue where the game may incorrectly show the player as not owning a Moonshine Shack after matchmaking into a large Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no functionality after attempting to dig for a Collectible

Fixed an issue that caused players’ Moonshine production to get stuck

Fixed an issue that caused some Collectibles to appear out of the map

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no ‘Dig’ button prompt when attempting to dig up a Collectible

Fixed an issue that prevented a Tarot Card Collectible near Emerald Ranch from being picked up

Fixed an issue that prevented rewards from being available after opening a treasure chest near Cattail pond

Fixed an issue that resulted in players finding the Bounty target before reaching the scope-out location during Bounty Hunter Missions

Fixed issues that resulted in players being unable to interact with the Bounty Board

Fixed an issue that caused some Bounty Missions to not launch correctly after accepting the job which caused the mission to fail

Fixed an issue that resulted in a duplicate of players’ characters to appear and fall through the map after watching the Collector intro cutscene

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving incorrect messaging when opening the ‘Antique Alcohol Bottles’ map

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to enter the Saloon in Emerald Ranch due to an invisible wall preventing them from obtaining one of the ‘Antique Alcohol Bottles’

Fixed an issue that resulted in Collectors being sent to an incorrect location that they had previously looted

Fixed text issues that were present in various languages during the Collector Free Roam Event – Condor Egg

Fixed an issue that resulted in goods being teleported to Valentine and appearing under the map after a player’s Trader Wagon was destroyed

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being correctly rewarded after completing the Trader intro

Fixed an issue that caused the production meter to not correctly refill after completing a Trader Resupply Mission

Fixed an issue that caused the Mission to get stuck on the objective ‘Take Out the Bandits’ in the Trader Sell Mission – Bluewater Marsh

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to ‘Dismiss’ or ‘Call Out’ their Hunting Wagon

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to stow the ‘Sierra Nevada Bighorn Sheep’ in their Hunting Wagon

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Trader Weapon Locker prompt ‘Equip Off-Hand Sidearm’ to be unresponsive

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly having no sidearm equipped after interacting with the Trader Weapon Locker

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to start the Moonshiner Role after completing one Sell Mission as a Trader

Fixed several issues with incorrect behaviors and animations for Marcel and Maggie inside the Moonshine Shack

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being able to interact with Maggie after being invited to the owner’s Shack

Fixed several issues with interaction and synchronization of instrument items in the Moonshine Shack bar

Fixed transaction errors that occurred when purchasing Moonshine Shack upgrades on PC

Fixed an issue that resulted in the incorrect drink being poured at the bar when pouring a drink for the first time at the Moonshine Shack Bar

Fixed incorrect tool tip text that was present when inside the Moonshine Shack

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to enter their own Moonshine Shack

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being kicked out from their own Moonshine Shack if they joined a posse whose leader had a Shack in the same location

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Enter with Posse’ option to not work as intended when entering the Moonshine Shack

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing functionality after interacting with another player while drunk in the Moonshine Shack

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to buy/claim the band expansion for the Moonshine Shack

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being forced out the Moonshine Business Menu when the player has ‘20/20 Bottles’

Fixed an issue that caused certain drop-off areas to cause damage to the Delivery Wagon during Moonshine Sell Missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing horse bonding after launching a Moonshiner Co-op Mission as a posse

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly being placed and getting stuck in the Moonshine Bar upon completing a Moonshiner Co-op Mission

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck with no functionality after another player started spectating them during the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – Blood is Thicker Than Shine

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the objective ‘Dispatch the Revenue Agents’ in the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – Blood is Thicker Than ‘Shine

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen after the team lost all of their lives in the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – Blood is Thicker Than ‘Shine

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to not spawn blocking Mission progression in the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – Blood is Thicker Than ‘Shine

Fixed an issue that caused the horse wagon with Lem inside to run away during the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – Blood is Thicker Than ‘Shine

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to interact with Lem blocking Mission progression in the in the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – Blood is Thicker Than ‘Shine

Fixed an issue that resulted in no players being shown the end cutscene if one player got disconnected during the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – A Bitter Means to The Bitter End

Fixed an issue that caused the enemies in the Mission to not be hostile in the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – A Bitter Means to the Bitter End

Fixed an issue that caused the enemies in the Mission to not be hostile in the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – The Certainty of Death and Taxes

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to douse the last area blocking Mission progression in the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – The Certainty of Death and Taxes

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to inspect the club in the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – Where There’s Smoke There’s Firewater

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Team Lives’ UI to be missing during the Moonshiner Co-op Mission – Where There’s Smoke There’s Firewater

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck on the objective ‘Brawl with the Rival Moonshiners’ in the Moonshiner Bootlegger Mission – Bar Brawl

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no objective UI during the Moonshiner Bootlegger Mission – Bar Brawl

Fixed an issue that caused the objective characters to not follow the player blocking Mission progression in the Moonshiner Bootlegger Mission – Kidnapped Buyers

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having limited functionality after launching the Moonshiner Bootlegger Mission – Kidnapped Buyers

Fixed an issue that caused the feed image for ‘Toxic Moonshine’ to not appear correctly

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Break Free’ & ‘Surrender’ UI to flicker on screen while being captured during a player Bounty

Fixed an issue that caused Bounty events to start incorrectly for players who had not purchased a Bounty licence

Fixed missing objective text that was present during some Bounty Missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to drop the body blocking Mission progression during the Bounty Hunter Free Roam Event – Day of Reckoning

Fixed an issue that caused Gamertags to flicker on the Leaderboard after completing the Bounty Hunter Free Roam Event – Manhunt

Content

Fixed an issue that caused players to sometimes get stuck on a black loading screen when launching Missions and other Red Dead Online content

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to use their owned weapons in the Free Roam Mission – Paid Killing

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Mission immediately restarting upon completion of the Free Roam Mission – Coach Holdup

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to deliver the mail during the Free Roam Mission – Delivery

Fixed an issue that caused the Mission to not fail as it should after failing the Free Roam Mission – Early Execution

Fixed an issue that resulted in players repeatedly respawning in the same location after being killed by the bear during the Free Roam Mission – On the Hunt

Fixed incorrect text that was present during the Free Roam Mission – On the Hunt

Fixed an issue that stopped the objective area from changing in the Free Roam Mission – Recovery

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to cut free hogtied ambient population in the Free Roam Mission – Rescue

Fixed an issue that caused Free Roam Hideouts to not disappear after completing them

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to dual wield during Free Roam Events

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to change their preferred team in the lobby of the Showdown Mode – Public Enemy

Fixed an issue that resulted in horses being blipped as hostile in the Showdown Mode – Hostile Territory

Fixed inaccurate feed messages that were present in the Showdown Mode – Plunder

Fixed issues that caused the Leaderboard to be incorrect in the Showdown Mode – Plunder

Fixed an issue that resulted in one team being able to unfairly score points in the Showdown Mode – Spoils of War

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to return a dropped bag back to their base in the Showdown Mode – Spoils of War

Fixed an issue that resulted in the purple team being unable to damage the orange team’s base with explosives in the Showdown Mode – Up in Smoke

Fixed issues that caused unresponsive button prompts that were present in Showdown Mode lobbies

Fixed an issue that may have caused carriable objective bags to fall through the map in some Showdown Modes

Fixed an issue that resulted in players clipping through the map during the Co-op Mission – Where Your Morals Lead You

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Marshall getting stuck behind a door blocking Mission progression in the Co-op Mission – Highly Illegal and Highly Moral

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the objective ‘Protect Marshal Davies, Sheriff Freeman and Old Man Jones’ in the Co-op Mission – The Hanging of Tom Davies

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to reach Sheriff Freeman in the Co-op Mission – The Hanging of Tom Davies

Fixed an issue that caused objective ambient population to T-pose in the Co-op Mission – The Hanging of Tom Davies

Fixed an issue that resulted in Sheriff Freeman getting stuck in the Co-op Mission – The Hanging of Tom Davies

Fixed an issue that blocked the Mission from progressing after hogtieing the outlaw during the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits…

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to collect the money in the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits…

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to examine underneath the rock in the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits…

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Mission being unable to progress after letting the outlaw go in the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits…

Fixed an issue that caused the outlaw to not move in the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits…

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to use owned weapons in the Co-op Mission – Kerosene, Tar and Greed

Fixed an issue that caused objective characters to get stuck in the Co-op Mission – Kerosene, Tar and Greed

Fixed an issue that caused the bank vault to not open as intended in the Co-op Mission – Banks Don’t Rob Themselves

Fixed an issue that resulted in Horley not being blipped on the map in the Co-op Mission – Kill Them, Each and Every One

Fixed an issue that caused some Co-op Missions to have no dialogue

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to take the Bounty alive in the Legendary Bounty Mission – Barbarella Alcazar

Fixed an issue that resulted in missing objective blips in the Legendary Bounty Mission – Barbarella Alcazar

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Bounty spawning under the map in the Legendary Bounty Mission – Philip Carlier

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having limited functionality in the Bounty Mission – Philip Carlier

Fixed an issue that resulted in some bounties spawning in incorrect locations during some Bounty Missions

Fixed an issue that caused the Bounty to not enter the freight station as intended in the Legendary Bounty Mission – Etta Doyle

Fixed an issue that caused the Bounty to disappear off the player’s horse causing the Mission to fail in the Bounty Mission – Sergio Vinceza

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Bounty being unable to be carried in the Bounty Mission – Sergio Vinceza

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to launch the Posse Versus – Biggest Fish Contest

Fixed issues that resulted in players being unable to start a Posse Versus – Posse Feud

Fixed an issue that caused the Beggar to disappear in the Random Event – Beggar

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to take the map from the bandit in the Red Dead Online Intro

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no functionality after placing a waypoint during the Red Dead Online intro

Fixed an issue that resulted in treasure maps being removed from players’ inventories if the player owns two of the same map

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving a payout if they DNF during a Race

Awards and Daily Challenges

Fixed an issue where certain completed Awards were unable to be reset

Fixed an issue where the ‘Special Camp Stew’ Daily Challenge would not increment correctly with some recipes

Fixed an issue that caused the award ‘Make Stews at Camp’ to not increment correctly

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Medium Bounty Mission completed’ Daily Challenge to only increment when completing a Hard Bounty Mission

Fixed an issue where the ‘Recipes Crafted’ Daily Challenge notifications would show an incorrect number after exiting the Crafting Menu

Fixed an issue where the ‘Visit Colter’ Daily Challenge would sometimes not trigger upon arrival

Fixed an issue that may have caused the player to get stuck at ‘Processing Transaction’ when changing their Camp theme to complete a Daily Challenge

Fixed an issue where some fully completed Awards were unable to be unpinned from the Player Log Menu

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘0/2 Goods Sold to a Local Buyer’ Daily Challenge to complete prematurely

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Rescue Someone in Need’ Daily Challenge to not count after rescuing someone in a Random Event

Story Mode

Fixed an issue that prevented progression of the Story Mode Mission – The First Shall Be Last when using some display modes or multiple monitors on PC and Stadia

Fixed an issue that resulted in John’s Cattleman Revolver being forcibly equipped after the bear encounter in the Story Mode Mission – A Really Big Bastard

Fixed an issue that caused animal pelts to persist on player’s horses after choosing to replay a Mission which caused issues when characters would try to get onto the back of players’ horses

General

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed numerous issues that caused game crashes, freezes and other stability problems during both Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Fixed a crash that may have occurred when disconnecting or switching display monitors on PC and Stadia

Game Menus and User Interface

Fixed an issue that caused some Menus to display the Outlaw Pass rank from a previous season instead of the current one

Fixed an issue that caused a delay in selection when attempting to quickly select and use items on the Weapon/Item Wheel

Fixed an issue that caused invalid Video Memory values to display on the Graphics Settings Menu for some PC platform configurations

Removed the erroneous ‘Third Person Field of View’ option in the Camera Settings Menu that displayed for console players, as it had no in-game effect and was intended for PC players only

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect information to display when browsing some Store and Player Menus

Fixed an issue with an incorrect ammo counter displaying for the Flammable Moonshine item on the Weapon Wheel

Fixed several issues that occurred with navigation and tab selection when browsing the Satchel Menu

Fixed several issues on PC systems that caused some user interface elements to be incorrectly sized, misaligned or scroll slowly when running at 4K and ultrawide resolutions

Fixed issue with selection and navigation for several Menus

Fixed an issue with slow cursor movement on the Pause Menu Map that occurred for Stadia users

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Discard’ button prompt to be present for non-discardable key items in the Satchel

Fixed an issue with incorrect icons and text for some blips on the Pause Menu Map

Fixed several other miscellaneous issues with Menus

Fixed an issue where the Pause Menu Map would not be centered on the player and play area when opened during some Showdown Modes

Fixed an issue with incorrect and inconsistent icon sizes for items on the transaction feed

Fixed an issue that caused some objective and enemy blips to not be visible on the Pause Menu Map or Radar minimap during some Red Dead Online content

Fixed an issue with loading of the Landing Screen on PC and Stadia if the player had manually deleted their save games and profile

Fixed an issue that prevented tile images from loading on the Landing Screen after being disconnected from a session

Fixed an issue that caused Collectible notifications to not highlight the correct Compendium item when accessed

Fixed an issue that caused overlapping UI elements when showing currency

Fixed an issue that caused ‘Camp’ to be missing from the index of the pause Menu

Fixed an issue that caused the Camp Location UI to be missing from the Player Menu

Graphics and Visual Effects

Fixed an issue that caused flickering water and other graphical corruption on some PC platform configurations.

Fixed an issue that caused Cinematic Camera letterboxing to become stuck on some PC systems with multi-monitor or ultrawide display configurations

Fixed an issue that may have caused some objects or bodies to appear temporarily invisible in certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that cut off some screen rendering when using some multi-monitor surround setups on PC and Stadia

Fixed an issue that caused the world to render incorrectly when ragdolling on top of some buildings in Valentine

Fixed an issue with flickering textures and shadows when inspecting some held items on PC and Stadia

Fixed an issue with fading and blurred textures when switching between weapon engraving styles at the Gunsmith

Items, Clothing and Emotes

Fixed an issue with incorrect animations when equipping the Metal Detector while on horseback

Fixed an issue where fur effects on some items of clothing would not be visible in reflections

Fixed multiple clipping issues with several clothing items

Fixed issues with the tooltip for suspenders

Fixed an issue that caused characters to be missing their shirt in the Character Creator

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to maintain their weapons

Fixed issues that were present when players wore spurs with chaps

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to change their outfit

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to equip footwear

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no outfits available after creating a custom outfit

Photo Mode

Fixed an issue with inconstant camera exposure settings when entering Photo Mode

Horses and Vehicles

Fixed an issue that may have caused some player-owned horses to appear smaller than intended in prolonged Red Dead Online sessions

Fixed an issue where player-owned horses may be frozen and unable to move after mounting them in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that may have caused corrupted textures to appear on some player-owned wagons

Fixed an issue where the player was unable to whistle for their horse for several seconds after putting away a held item or map

Fixed an issue that caused some wagons and carts to appear blurry and low-resolution when approaching them on PC and Stadia

Shops

Fixed an issue that resulted in discounted items to incorrectly display as their original price

Fixed an issue that may have prevented players from purchasing some discounted items despite owning the correct amount of currency

Fixed multiple transaction errors that occurred when buying items in Shops on PC

Fixed an issue that prevented the ‘Horses for Courses’ achievement/trophy from triggering correctly in some situations

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being presented with unresponsive button prompts after purchasing the Moonshiner variant of the Sawed-Off Shotgun at the Gunsmith

Fixed an issue that caused the Moonshiner variant textures to be visibly missing from the Sawed-Off Shotgun in the Gunsmith Menu after purchasing it

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck with no functionality after opening the Gunsmith catalogue

Fixed an issue that caused the preview image of the Hunting Knife to be missing from the ‘Customize’ Menu in the Gunsmith

Fixed texture issues that were present on some long-armed weapons in the Gunsmith

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to apply leather or cloth wraps to any weapons in the Gunsmith

Fixed an issue that resulted in some items to incorrectly appear as ‘Owned’ in Madam Nazar’s Shop

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no prompts to access Madam Nazar’s Shop

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being given the photos they were charged for in the Photo Studio

Fixed an issue that may have caused some players in a Posse to perform incorrect poses when taking group photos at the Photo Studio

Fixed inconsistencies between the monetary value and the material value of certain items at the Camp Butcher and the Butcher

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to donate materials to their Posse Leaders’ Butcher table

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access the Butcher table

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to purchase the High Roller Revolver at the Fence

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly receiving multiple copies of an item they purchased at the Bait & Tackle Shop

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to change their hair style or color at the Barber

Fixed issues that resulted in some hairstyles becoming invisible after changing hair at the Barber

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Sabretooth Mask not being greyed out for players that did not own the Outlaw Pass No. 2 at the Stable

Fixed an issue that caused the Stable doors in Valentine to not open if a player ran into them

Fixed an issue that caused prices to disappear in the Stable

Fixed an issue that resulted in props missing from the Emerald Ranch Shady Shop

Fixed an issue that caused the prices in the Buy Menu at the Travelling Saleswoman to disappear

Fixed an issue that caused the Camp Butcher Table UI to remain on screen

Fixed an issue that caused the Camp Butcher Table to disappear

Fixed an issue that resulted in lawmen not noticing wanted players while inside some Shops

Fixed an issue that resulted in some items not being correctly greyed out in Shop Menus when the player is holding the maximum amount

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to adjust their outfit in the Wardrobe

Fixed an issue that caused the weapon customisation option ‘Grip’ to be incorrectly replaced with ‘Leather’

Fixed an issue with delayed exit animations after exiting Maggie’s Moonshiner Store Menu

Fixed an issue that could have caused players to get stuck on the Cripps Trading Co. Menu if opened while other Missions and Random Events were in progress

Weapons and Combat

Fixed an issue that caused a translucent square to appear around the weapon reticle when aiming towards bright backgrounds

Fixed an issue where it may not have been possible to perform gun-spinning tricks on PC and Stadia while using keyboard and mouse controls

Fixed an issue that may have prevented gun-spinning tricks after assigning some weapons through Quick Select

Fixed an issue where only one weapon may spin when performing tricks with dual-wielded sidearms

Fixed an issue that caused inconsistent damage when attacking horses and other animals with melee weapons while in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an animation issue that could occur when watching other players attempt to execute someone

Fixed an issue where the ‘Automatic Pin Switching’ option would not work correctly with some combinations of dual-wielded LeMat Revolvers

Fixed an issue where the player would not swap to backup thrown weapons after running out of ammo in certain Showdown Modes with limited weapon loadouts

Fixed an issue that caused animation problems when multiple players attempt to tackle/execute another player at the same time in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that allowed Toxic Moonshine clouds to ignore Posse friendly fire rules in some cases

Fixed an issue that caused camera problems when tacking/shoving another player while in deep snow

Miscellaneous