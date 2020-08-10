Red Dead Redemption 2 update version 1.21 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for RDR2 is under 200 MB on PS4 and roughly 3.2 GB on the Xbox One. It appears to be a minor hotfix and doesn’t contain any new features or additions to Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Version 1.21 Full Patch Notes (August 10 Update)

Stability and Performance Improvements

We will update the article once we have the full patch notes from Rockstar Games.