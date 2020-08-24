Red Dead Redemption 2 update version 1.23 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update is roughly 1.2GB on PS4, 3.2GB on XB1, 240MB for PC on Epic Games, 1.2GB for PC on Rockstar Launcher, and 200MB on Steam.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Version 1.23 Full Patch Notes (August 24 Update)

Update 01.23 – General stability and Security fixes.

Rockstar Games hasn’t released official patch notes for the game so we don’t have a lot to discuss here aside from the changelog on PS4 that simply mentions stability improvements in a generic term.

