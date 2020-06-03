Red Dead Redemption Remake in development for 2021 release [Rumor]

Apparently a Red Dead Redemption Remake is rumored to be in development while Grand Theft Auto VI could still be a few years away.

According to the leaker who made a post on 4Chan the game will be a full blown remake of RDR1 in Red Dead Redemption 2‘s engine. The game will also have enhancements from RDR2 like hunting and fishing. The Remake is apparently being developed by Rockstar India, Rockstar San Diego and Ruffian Games. Ruffian Games previously worked on the development of the Master Chief Collection, so they have some experience bringing old games back with new technology.

The leaker behind this is Chris Liberty, who’s a relatively new leaker that claims to be up to date with GTA VI’s development.

The Red Dead Redemption Remake according to the leak is currently approaching late stages of development and is expected to release in Q1 or Q2 of 2021. The leak also stated that GTA VI is still sometime away, with the expected announcement to be somewhere around Summer 2022.

In additional details the game probably won’t have RDR Online but will include the Undead Nightmare DLC.

What do you think of the leak? Let us know in the comments below.