Remnant From The Ashes update version 1.12 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game seems to address a number of under the hood fixes and performance improvements. Get the details on Remnant from the Ashes update 1.12 patch notes below.

Remnant From The Ashes Update Version 1.12 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Various performance and stability fixes.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.