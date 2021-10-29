Replacing Risking Taking With Video Games: How To Guide

Online gaming addiction can be classified as a disorder and the World Health Organisation (WHO) added the fact that gaming disorders are addictive behaviors dealing with drugs, gambling, and alcohol as well.

A new study conducted by the University of York in 2020 suggested that a number of practices in video games such as real money gaming, social casino spending, and token wagering are directly linked to problem gambling. Social casinos are considered video games that are basically gambling simulations. Gamers can spend money and the only difference from gambling is that the players cannot convert the winnings into real cash. Gambling overlaps with gaming in terms of loot boxes as well.

Steps To Stop Gambling

Gambling addiction can happen to anyone where it goes from a fun, harmless leisure activity to an unhealthy obsession bearing serious consequences. Whether you bet on roulette, poker, slots, scratch cards, or sports, a gambling problem can be extremely harmful to personal life, relationships, and work. Financial disasters like huge debts are components of gambling addiction.

Register At Gamstop

Gamstop is operated by the National Online Self Exclusion Scheme Limited (NOSES) and imposes control over a punter’s gambling tendencies. Signing up at Gamstop prevents accessing online casinos licensed under Great Britain operating under the Gamstop scheme. It is a free service available for gamblers in North Ireland and Great Britain. However, self-excluded users could pick any online casino not on GamStop and get back to casino games or sports betting while exclusion period.

The support page is accessible 24*7 and it takes up to 24 hours for the self-exclusion scheme to activate. Punters choose their desired self-exclusion period which is either 6 months, a year, or 5 years. To make the exclusion effective, a punter must set up an account in Gamstop adding in all up-to-date information like mobile number, address, etc. Completion of the minimum exclusion period is compulsory and cannot be cancelled.

Use Gambling Blockers

Gambling blockers prevent gamblers from accessing gambling sites and applications. There are general blockers that allow blocking any website and setting up personal restrictions and gambling-specific blockers which completely restrict one’s access to gambling sites. The best gambling blockers include :

Gamban: Available on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices and offers a quick installation process. It runs in the background and blocks accessing Gambling websites.

Available on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices and offers a quick installation process. It runs in the background and blocks accessing Gambling websites. BetFilter : Launched in 2008, this application is also available on Android, Windows, Mac, and iOS devices. It blocks access to servers, applications offering real money gambling services.

: Launched in 2008, this application is also available on Android, Windows, Mac, and iOS devices. It blocks access to servers, applications offering real money gambling services. BetBlocker: BetBlocker is a free application that bans access from any gambling site existing in Betblocker’s database. There are 13,453 sites listed under BetBloker and the database is updated on a weekly basis.

Block Gambling Transactions

Many banks have now introduced plans to help gamblers restrict their expenses and offer gambling blocking solutions. The gambling block feature basically allows you to block your credit/debit card or bank account from being used for gambling transactions. Banks offering these services are :

The Royal Bank of Scotland: This bank offers a card locking feature that acts as a blocker for gambling-related transactions.

This bank offers a card locking feature that acts as a blocker for gambling-related transactions. Lloyds Bank: This bank has its own application which can be used to freeze and unfreeze types of transactions on their credit/debit cards and offers Gamban access.

This bank has its own application which can be used to freeze and unfreeze types of transactions on their credit/debit cards and offers Gamban access. Halifax: It offers personal support, advice, financial tracking, and Gamban access for the customers.

How To Choose The Right Games?

Deciding upon which video gaming system can be chosen can be done in numerous ways. The sales of video games are on a rise due to discretionary entertainment surpassing movies, music, entertainment, and software companies. Choosing the right games is a daunting task that can be narrowed down if certain conditions are kept in mind :

Do Not Use Paid Features

Video games have increased microtransactions in the form of in-game purchases like loot boxes which lack consumer guarantee and protection. These games analyze player information and gaming tendencies to impose data manipulation along with optimized offers for continuous spending among gamers.

Do Not Spend Too Much Time Playing

Too much gaming time can result in obsessive gaming tendencies that can be harmful. Repetitive stress injuries can develop among gamers leading to psychological problems. As per a report from Harvard, among 164 million gamers in the US, 21% were below 18 years of age.

Try To Add Other Activities In Your Life

One must nurture other alternatives to video games in order to have a diverse mindset. One can invest his time playing competitive sports, drawing, swimming, martial arts, learning to code, etc to keep themselves occupied.

Conclusion

The conflux of gaming and gambling can be noticed due to the rise of social casino-type games. Lotteries around the globe incorporate both childhood and adult games into scratchcards. Casinos nowadays are heavily dependent on digital technology and slot machines found at these gambling platforms offer sophisticated graphics, sound, and unique themes from familiar games like Mario Bros, Twister, Bingo, Guitar Warrior, etc. Obsessive gaming or gambling can be extremely harmful and must be avoided at all costs.