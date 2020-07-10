Resident Evil 3 “Raccoon City” Demo Updated To Version 1.02

Capcom has mysteriously updated the Resident Evil 3 “Raccoon City” demo to version 1.02. This patch apparently deals with some bug fixes.

Resident Evil 3 Remake was released back in April and to mark the release of the game, Capcom had a demo planned for it as well. This demo was available before the launch of the game and contained a small section of the full game.

While the demo is available for a while, Capcom has only updated it twice. Once before the launch of the game and the second time is today. This update that has been released today seems to implement some bug fixes if we go by the change.

As there is nothing much to add from the patch notes, we have no idea what has been added with this update, but it appears to be a rather minor patch worth just a few MBs of data. It could be a teaser for Resident Evil Village like Capcom did back with the Resident Evil 2 demo adding Nemesis voice saying S.T.A.R.S during the opening of the demo.