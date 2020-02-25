Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo confirmed by Capcom

A Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is on its way according to developers Capcom, although a release date for the demo will be announced at a later date.

The demo is expected to release for all three platforms the game was previously confirmed to release for i.e PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Resident Evil 3 releases on April 3rd this year for the PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game will also include Resident Evil: Resistance, an interesting new multiplayer mode for the game.

