Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo confirmed by Capcom

February 25, 2020
Danial Arshad Khan
A Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is on its way according to developers Capcom, although a release date for the demo will be announced at a later date.

The demo is expected to release for all three platforms the game was previously confirmed to release for i.e PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Resident Evil 3 releases on April 3rd this year for the PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game will also include Resident Evil: Resistance, an interesting new multiplayer mode for the game.

Looking forward to the game? Share your thoughts in the comments below.


