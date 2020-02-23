Resident Evil 3 Remake Leaked Screenshots Show New Enemies And More

Resident Evil 3 Remake is apparently getting new previews next week and as part of this coverage, Capcom had shared some new screenshots which have now leaked online.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is out on April 4. The game is currently in development at Capcom and it is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Ahead of the release date, Capcom had planned to release new previews inviting select media outlets. GamerGen was one of the outlets that had access to preview screenshots.

Due to a mistake or security breach, these screenshots have been discovered on their servers ahead of the embargo which reportedly lifts on February 25. These screenshots have made their way online as a result, and this has led new enemies getting confirmed for the game.

The album linked above contains multiple screenshots from Resident Evil 3 Remake in addition to Resident Evil: Resistance, which is a multiplayer spin-off for the game and comes bundled with the remake.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is following the successful launch of Resident Evil 2 Remake, which arrived last year in January. It is another remake that focuses on bringing the classic game to modern platforms while completely reimagining everything. It uses the new RE Engine which has delivered products like Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 7.