Resident Evil 3 update version 1.03 was released today by Capcom ahead of the launch of the game. It is supposedly the day one update for the upcoming Remake.

Capcom is releasing Resident Evil 3 later this week. The game was first announced at the end of last year in a State of Play presentation. It was leaked earlier through the official PlayStation Store.

Resident Evil 3 Update Version 1.03 Patch Notes

There are no patch notes for this day one update. It appears to be a rather minor one judging from the file size of the update. As for the changes, the only thing that we know for sure is that it includes bug fixes.

Given that this is a minor update, the download file size is also rather small. It is under 300 MB on the PS4 as of now but if there is another patch planned to launch in the coming days, then it could add to the file size.