Resident Evil 8 Details Leaked, First-Person Rumored To Return

Resident Evil 8 details have been just leaked and it sounds like Capcom is trying to keep the series with its first-person camera for the next mainline game.

Resident Evil 8 hasn’t been officially announced yet by Capcom. The leak comes from two different sources who have both claimed to hear the same things regarding an earlier playtested version of RE 8.

According to this leak, the following details were revealed as being work-in-progress for RE 8. (via)

Ethan will be returning as a playable character.

Resident Evil 8 was tested last year.

was tested last year. It will not be called Resident Evil 8 , but will have a “clever title”

, but will have a “clever title” The game will be in First-person like RE7 .

. Gameplay starts in a village leading up to a castle.

The environment will be rural, snowy, and mountainous; possibly Europe.

Regular zombies will be appearing instead of the Molded from RE7 .

. There is a persistent shadowy “female” enemy that will follow you but will dissipate if shot.

There are also wolf-like creatures that will attack the player in certain areas.

Chris Redfield will also be returning in some capacity.

It was then further corroborated by Eurogamer who verified that the next Resident Evil game is indeed a first-person project.

All of this makes it sound like Resident Evil 8 is going to keep its first-person camera perspective going forward. In this case, it is not out of the ordinary to expect the series to also target the VR market for additional sales. Currently, Resident Evil 7 is the only game to offer PSVR support and it is not available on any other device including PC.