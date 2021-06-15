Resident Evil Village Multiplayer DLC Re:Verse coming next month

After an amazing new trailer for Resident Evil Village, Capcom unveiled a DLC Re:Verse for the game at E3 2021. The DLC is going to be a multiplayer game mode and completely for players who already own the game.

In the showcase during E3 2021, they now confirmed that it’s coming in July(next month from the date of writing this). Not much detail was given for the DLC. But we do know that, it will have a comic-book style look, Resident Evil: ReVerse will be an online survival horror multiplayer that will see players taking on the roles of the fan-favorite Resident Evil characters like Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine. The characters will be armed with powerful bioweapons, it will have four to six-player PvP matches.

Resident Evil Re:Verse is created as “a thank you to fans for the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series”, according to the teaser trailer earlier this year. Re:Verse was going to be launched with Resident Evil Village on May 7 as a free add-on DLC. However, in April, Capcom announced that Re:Verse was delayed and would now be releasing in “Summer 2021”.

While Re:Verse was unable to launch with Resident Evil Village, players who have now purchased Village will be getting Resident Evil Re:Verse for free when it releases. Though it remains unknown if the add-on DLC will be available as a standalone purchase.

Re:Verse will be coming in July to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. Are you as excited for Re:Verse as we are? Let us know in the comments below.