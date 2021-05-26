Rocket League Update 1.98 released; Patch Notes 1.98 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Rocket League Update 1.98 was just released on PC via Epic Games Store & Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Rocket League Update 1.98 is a minor update and according to the 1.98 Patch Notes fixes bugs with the camera and spectating during custom tournaments. Check out the full bug fixes in the update directly from the developer below:

Rocket League Update 1.98 Patch Notes for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Nintendo Switch

Fixed a bug causing players to be invisible in a match with a stuck camera position

Fixed a bug preventing creators from spectating their own Custom Tournament matches

The size of the update is just 544.8 MB so it shouldn’t take long to download it.

