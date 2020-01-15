Rocket League update version 1.72 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Rocket League was developed by Psyonix. It became something of a cultural phenomenon after launching for PS Plus and keeping a steady stream of sales on PC. It was later ported to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The new update for the game doesn’t appear to add anything substantial as per Psyonix. It is a minor content update.

Rocket League Update Version 1.72 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Psyonix has confirmed that this is just a small content update that is out today.

Heads up! We’re releasing a small content update tomorrow at 10 a.m. PST (6 p.m. UTC) on all platforms.

Rocket League update 1.72 patch notes on PS4 mention the following.

Various Bug Fixes

The game is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.