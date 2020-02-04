News, Patch Notes

Rocket League Update Version 1.73 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

February 4, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Rocket League update version 1.73 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This update adds a new Esports shop and implements some bug fixes. Get the patch 1.73 details below.

NEW CONTENT

Esports Shop

  • The Esports Shop will feature new items to support RLCS Season 9
  • New teams include
    • eUnited
    • Pittsburgh Knights
    • Team Reciprocity
    • Veloce Esports
  • Every team in the Esports Shop will have the following items:
    • Octane Decal
    • Dominus Decal
    • ARMR Wheels
    • Bionic Wheels
    • Patriarch Wheels
    • Player Banner
  • NRG Esports items will feature the team’s new logo
    • Anyone who owns previous versions of NRG items will still own those previous versions in their inventory

Fan Rewards

  • New Fan Rewards will be available during Rocket League Esports broadcasts this month

BUG FIXES

General

  • Fixed appearance of Painted Lightspeed Trails
  • When buying Rocket Pass Tiers, a Pro Tier thumbnail may get stuck loading

Rocket League is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.


