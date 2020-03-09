Rocket League update version 1.74 will be available to download today for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Rocket League Update Version 1.74 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

BLUEPRINT TRADE-IN

Once the update is live, you’ll be able to trade in Blueprints to get a Blueprint of a higher rarity, just like you can with free items. Trade five Blueprints from the same series and same rarity to get one of higher rarity in return!

FIX FOR INVENTORY FILTERS

Speaking of Blueprints, inventory management is also getting a fix. Any filters you set when viewing your inventory will stay active until you exit your inventory. You’ll even be able to change item tabs while keeping your filters. This also means you’ll be able to trade in items of a specific rarity, and those filters will remain active after the trade. We hope this makes the trading process a bit easier.

CHANGES TO DEFAULT SETTINGS

We’ve made some slight adjustments to default settings for players picking up Rocket League for the first time. The new settings should make it easier for new players to see the field and control their car. These changes will not affect anyone’s modified control scheme or camera settings, but if players are using current default settings, they will change to the new default settings after the update. Here’s what’s changing:

CAMERA

Default Camera Preset Distance increased from 260 to 270

Stiffness increased from 0.3 to 0.5



Camera Shake intensity reduced for most actions



“Legacy” Camera Preset added for players who prefer the original default settings



CONTROLS

Controller Deadzone value reduced from 0.3 to 0.2



Dodge Deadzone value increased from 0.5 to 0.8



Reduced the intensity of controller vibration at the default setting



Boost now only vibrates the controller when Boost is activated, and not while it remains active. The “Medium” and “High” Vibration settings use the old Vibration





INTERFACE

Nameplates are now “Always Visible” by default.



Team Colored Boost Meter is now enabled by default.



DYNAMIC RANGE CONTROLS FOR GAME AUDIO

We added HDR Audio to Rocket League in August’s Season 12 Update, but soon you’ll have even more control over the sound of the game. The March Update will add Dynamic Range Presets. In the “Audio” tab within the options menu, you’ll find a new dropdown menu that contains Dynamic Range Presets. Here’s how those presets will affect the game’s audio:

Medium (Default)



Medium will provide the most balanced audio mix for headphone users, and is a similar profile to the game’s current mix.

Low (Night)



Low is designed for listening at very low levels. Loud sounds become quieter and quiet sounds become louder, and we also remove some sounds that are less important. We do not recommend using this setting on high-fidelity systems or when playing Rocket League at high volume.

High (Theater)



This is the best mix for those who play Rocket League at high volume or with high-quality sound systems. Loud sounds will be more vibrant and explosive, and quiet sounds like crowd noise and ambience will be less overpowering, helping to add a more dynamic experience.

FINAL UPDATE FOR MAC AND LINUX

The March Update will be the final update for Mac and Linux versions of Rocket League. If you have played the game on MacOS or Linux, you can request a refund through Steam. All refund requests must be received by June 10, 2020. Visit our support article for more information on functionality and refunds.

The March Update is also bringing a new Series of items to Blueprints and the Item Shop. Stay tuned next week for the full reveal. There’s more coming to Rocket League in the coming weeks, so stay tuned as we get new content locked and loaded for later this spring! Until then, good luck and have fun!

Rocket League is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.