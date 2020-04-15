Rocket League update version 1.76 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of. bug fixes including fixing an appearance for the ball indicator and more. Get the complete update 1.76 patch notes below.

Rocket League Update Version 1.76 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed bug with Quality filter during trade-ins

Fixed appearance of ball indicator on Forbidden Temple

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It was developed and published by Psyonix.