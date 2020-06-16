Rocket League update version 1.78 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is available to download starting today. It makes some changes to the gameplay design and implements a number of bug fixes.

You can get the complete Rocket League update 1.78 patch notes below.

Rocket League Update Version 1.78 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

THE HEADLINES

The v1.78 update prepares Rocket League for future content releases

Made improvements to Bump and Demolition detection

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Demolitions and Bumping

Based on player feedback, we are making some improvements to Bump and Demolition detection. It is important to note that even with these fixes, Bumps and Demos will never be perfect in online play due to latency. However, after testing these changes with a variety of prominent community members & esports players, we feel this is a positive change that will reduce inconsistencies.

The rules to trigger a Demolition are now as follows:

Supersonic Check [UNCHANGED] You are in the Supersonic State (trails visible/active on wheels) Supersonic State activates at 2200 speed (max speed is 2300) Going below 2100 speed instantly exits the Supersonic State Going below 2200 speed, but above 2100, remains Supersonic for one second before exiting unless you accelerate back above 2200

Speed Check [UNCHANGED] Your speed in your forward direction is at least 2100 at the time of impact

Forward Hit Check [NEW] The line connecting your Center of Mass to the Impact Location is within 40 degrees of your forward direction

Victim Hit Check [NEW] The line connecting the Impact Location to the Victim’s Center of Mass is within [55-90] degrees of your forward direction This angle scales based on the Forward Hit Check result For all impacts within 35 degrees of your forward direction, this check uses a 90 degree angle For impacts between 35 and 40 degrees of your forward direction, this check scales linearly from 90 degrees down to 55. This reduces “sideswipe” demos and other undesirable use cases

Bumps use the same set of requirements minus the speed / supersonic checks.

Shout out to Rocket_Sledge, Lethamyr, amustycow, Rocket Science, HoraryHellfire2, Turbopolsa, Rizzo, and Sizz for help with testing and feedback!

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug preventing corner Boost Pills not giving players Boost when driven over

[Nintendo Switch] Fixed an issue preventing some players from joining Local Matches using non-Roman characters in the match name or host player name

Fixed ‘Decenium’ spelling error in ‘Decennium’ Wheels

Rocket League is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.