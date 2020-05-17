Rockstar Game Services unavailable, under suspected DDOS attack as GTA V and Red Dead Online services go down

The Rockstar Game Services are currently “unavailable” as the service is under a suspected DDOS attack.

According to the official Rockstar Game Services page online services across several platforms are currently down and affected Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online services.

Players are currently getting numerous errors including “rockstar error code:1000.186” and “rockstar error code:1000.185″. Players are also asked to fill in captchas which lead to blank pages.

Except for Stadia players are currently unable to access online services for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4, PC and Xbox One (in addition to PS3 and Xbox 360 for GTA V).

Grand Theft Auto V recently was made available for free on PC via the Epic Game Store which is one of the reasons players are suspecting caused the outage. Others are also suggesting that this could be a DDOS attack as users are being asked to fill in captchas, which is a common deterrent to DDOS attacks. We’ll update this post as we find out more.