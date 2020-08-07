Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad Confirmed Real, Will Reportedly Launch On PS5, XSX, and PC

Rocksteady has officially announced its next project on Twitter account and it is a Suicide Squad game. Here are some of the details that were leaked for this project.

Rocksteady Studios has shared a single artwork from a game with the title that Suicide Squad and it appears to feature Superman with his head in the crosshair. This seems to line up with the earlier rumors and a domain that was registered by Warner Bros. Interactive. The domain had spoiled the title for this upcoming project, reportedly called Suicide Squad Kills The Justice League.

In a post on 4chan, a user had shared the following details on this project ahead of this announcement.

Amanda Waller goes to war with the Justice League when Batman attempts to shut her down over the creation of Project Cadmus. Playable characters include Deadshot, Harley Quinn, El Diablo, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, Cheetah and Enchantress. Set in the same universe as Gotham Knights. Set for Fall 2021 for XSX, PS5 and PC.

In addition to this, he also shared details on another Batman game called Gotham Knights. This one will be developed by Warner Bros. Montreal.

Soft reboot of the Arkham franchise. The menacing Talon and the Court of Owls manipulate several factions into taking out the Bat family. Play as Batman, with Robin, Nightwing and Batgirl unlockable for side quests and free roam. Launching November 2020 for XBO, XSX, PS4, PS5 and PC.

Both of these games are reportedly set to get an announcement during the DC Fandom Event on August 22.