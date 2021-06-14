After the previous update, Rogue Company was having a lot of issues and bugs. So Hi-Rez was hard at work to put out a hotfix for the issues, after an hour of maintenance the Rogue Company update 1.03 has been released.

Rogue Company update 1.03 released; patch notes for for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Hotfix fixed these issues:

Name corrected for Wakerider Sigrid when in store

The name and corrected rarity have been localized for Firework Fail emote

Resolved an issue where players would had limited ammo in shooting range

Fixed an issue where Scorch’s Overheat ability was refreshing on each hit instead of stacking

Fixed various animation issues for the MXR, D3D-i, Conviction, and 24s that made aiming/camera issues for some players

Resolved an issue where players were not receiving objective credit for LTMs

Fixed an issue where PS5 and Xbox One X users were not getting proper Aim Assist

The size of the Rogue Company update 1.03 is just about 250 MB for majority of the consoles and 138 MB for PC so it shouldn’t take long to download it.

What do you think of the new patch? Let us know in the comments below.