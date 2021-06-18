Rust came out of early access just last year, but still the game is a victim of a lot of bug issues. Especially the console version, Suckerpunch is working hard to make the game more enjoyable but great things take time. Last year when Rust gained a lot of popularity after coming out of early access, a lot of new players flocked to the game. This huge number of influx of players caused a huge number of bugs to be discovered.

So Suckerpunch is trying to update the Rust as often as possible, hence this new update 1.03. The update also brings back the Limited Time Dying Light x Rust event. And a lot of bug fixes, read all of the patch notes below.

Rust update 1.03 console edition released; patch notes and other details

Fixed random freezing on Xbox consoles

We’ve resolved an issue with the Xbox renderer that was causing consoles to temporarily lock up for 4-5 seconds, resulting in a rather unfair death and/or being kicked from the server.

Fixed high frequency crash when navigating the crafting menu in Rust

A UI bug causing a common crash was fixed.

Fixed high frequency crash when mining ore

A sound system bug causing a common crash was fixed.

Fixed ladders that could not be climbed

A bug in the world generation resulted in the collision of some ladders to become skewed, causing piles of bodies to accumulate at the bottom of the hole in Oxum’s. This has been resolved in Rust update 1.03.

Fixed team system rejoining bug

We’ve fixed a bug causing players to be unable to rejoin their team after logging out.

Fixed missing torch and rock on spawn

Occasionally your rock and torch may have been missing when respawning. Sorry about that!

Fixed spawn point distribution

You may have experienced some mild deja vu when respawning. We’ve fixed the distribution, so spawn points should now be a little more spread out around the map.

Missing skins for Deluxe/Ultimate Editions

There was a problem with the skins rollout for players who purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition packs, which is now fixed. There are still some known problems with skins to be addressed in patch 1.04, and it would be unfair to allow more money to be spent on skins until these issues have been resolved, so we’ve left the skin store closed until then.

Fixed voice chat for some Xbox headsets

A subset of Xbox headsets were not working properly, we’ve made some improvements to our voice system to detect these correctly.

