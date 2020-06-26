Saints Row The Third Remastered update version 1.06 is available to download today for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a simple stability update that resolves issues with trophies on PS4 and implements some stability improvements for Xbox One. Get the patch notes below.

Saints Row The Third Remastered Update Version 1.06 Full Patch Notes

Stability bug fixes

A patch has been deployed for SR: The Third Remastered that addresses stability on all platforms and an issue with trophies on PlayStation 4. Version Numbers: PS4: 1.06 Xbox One: 1.0.0.11.

The game is available now for PS4 and Xbox One.