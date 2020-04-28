News, Patch Notes

Sakura Wars Update Version 1.01 Full Patch Notes

April 28, 2020
Add comment
Khurram Imtiaz
FacebookTwitterReddit

Sakura Wars update version 1.01 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Sakura Wars update 1.01 is a major patch that implements a number of bug fixes. For starters, it makes a lot of changes to how battles are handled so there is a lot of improvement in the quality-of-life aspect of battles. There are some other features added too like a camera recenter function.

Get the complete Sakura Wars update 1.01 patch notes below.

Sakura Wars Update Version 1.01 Full Patch Notes

Adventure
– Added [L2] Recenter Camera Function.
(You can still reset the camera with [R3] in Adventure.)

Events
– Added the ability to view the log (conversation logs).
You can view the log in the settings when you pause during an event.
*Conversation logs will be reset.
– Added the ability to skip events during a first playthrough.

Battle
– Adjusted enemy movements and hit boxes when they take damage.
– Added “Enemy Location” in the interface during battle.
You can choose to show/hide the “Enemy Locations” in settings.
– Adjusted the movements of teammates.
– Increased support when retrying the Combat Revue World Games. (Battle scenes in Chapters 3 and 5)
– Adjusted the battle camera movements.
– Added a lock on feature.
You can lock on or off with [R3] and recenter the camera with [L2].
(You can adjust the lock on and battle camera functions in Settings.)

Options
– Added the “Save” and “Load” functions in the settings menu.
*If you save during a battle, you will return to the most recent checkpoint.
– Added “6” and “7” to the “Adventure Camera Speed” settings.
– Added “Kamiyama’s Event Voice” in the settings menu.
– Added “Battle Control Preset” in the settings menu.
– Added “Enemy Location” in the settings menu.
– Added “Auto Switch Targets” in the settings menu.
– Added “Auto Attack Capture” in the settings menu.
– Added “Rear Battle Camera” in the settings menu.

Koi-Koi Wars
– Increased the amount of mon you earn after winning a battle.
– Adjusted opponent’s default mon when battling for the first time in Showdown.
– Adjusted the amount of mon to match the opponent’s when battling.
– Changed “Rematch +10 mon” to “Pay mon for a rematch” during Practice matches.
If you choose to “Pay mon for a rematch”, your mon will reset to the default amount. In addition, by adding 10 more mon, your opponent’s reduced mon will be carried over.
– Added “Pay mon for a rematch” feature in Showdown.
If you choose to “Pay mon for a rematch” in Showdown, your mon will reset to the default amount. In addition, your opponent’s reduced mon will be carried over.

Other
– Added ability to play the missions for “Type-3 Kobu: Sakura” and “Prototype Obu: Sakura” as “Mugen: Sakura Amamiya” in Battle Bot.
(You can change machines in the Battle Bot selection screen.)
*Trophies and criteria are not affected by the addition of this machine.
– Changed the tutorial explanations to match the added content and adjustments.
– Removed blocked scenes from the Share function.

Fixed Bugs
– Adjusted issues to better stabilize the game.
– Fixed the issue where the settings for inverting the X-axis and the Y-axis did not take effect when aiming with Clarissa Snowflake’s or Anastasia Palma’s Special Attacks.
– Several other issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Sakura Wars is available now for PS4.


FacebookTwitterReddit

Khurram Imtiaz

Editor-in-Chief at GearNuke. When I am not posting news, I can be seen sharing my thoughts over at Twitter.

You can follow me on Twitter and Google+

View all posts