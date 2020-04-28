Sakura Wars update version 1.01 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Sakura Wars update 1.01 is a major patch that implements a number of bug fixes. For starters, it makes a lot of changes to how battles are handled so there is a lot of improvement in the quality-of-life aspect of battles. There are some other features added too like a camera recenter function.

Get the complete Sakura Wars update 1.01 patch notes below.

Sakura Wars Update Version 1.01 Full Patch Notes

Adventure

– Added [L2] Recenter Camera Function.

(You can still reset the camera with [R3] in Adventure.)

Events

– Added the ability to view the log (conversation logs).

You can view the log in the settings when you pause during an event.

*Conversation logs will be reset.

– Added the ability to skip events during a first playthrough.

Battle

– Adjusted enemy movements and hit boxes when they take damage.

– Added “Enemy Location” in the interface during battle.

You can choose to show/hide the “Enemy Locations” in settings.

– Adjusted the movements of teammates.

– Increased support when retrying the Combat Revue World Games. (Battle scenes in Chapters 3 and 5)

– Adjusted the battle camera movements.

– Added a lock on feature.

You can lock on or off with [R3] and recenter the camera with [L2].

(You can adjust the lock on and battle camera functions in Settings.)

Options

– Added the “Save” and “Load” functions in the settings menu.

*If you save during a battle, you will return to the most recent checkpoint.

– Added “6” and “7” to the “Adventure Camera Speed” settings.

– Added “Kamiyama’s Event Voice” in the settings menu.

– Added “Battle Control Preset” in the settings menu.

– Added “Enemy Location” in the settings menu.

– Added “Auto Switch Targets” in the settings menu.

– Added “Auto Attack Capture” in the settings menu.

– Added “Rear Battle Camera” in the settings menu.

Koi-Koi Wars

– Increased the amount of mon you earn after winning a battle.

– Adjusted opponent’s default mon when battling for the first time in Showdown.

– Adjusted the amount of mon to match the opponent’s when battling.

– Changed “Rematch +10 mon” to “Pay mon for a rematch” during Practice matches.

If you choose to “Pay mon for a rematch”, your mon will reset to the default amount. In addition, by adding 10 more mon, your opponent’s reduced mon will be carried over.

– Added “Pay mon for a rematch” feature in Showdown.

If you choose to “Pay mon for a rematch” in Showdown, your mon will reset to the default amount. In addition, your opponent’s reduced mon will be carried over.

Other

– Added ability to play the missions for “Type-3 Kobu: Sakura” and “Prototype Obu: Sakura” as “Mugen: Sakura Amamiya” in Battle Bot.

(You can change machines in the Battle Bot selection screen.)

*Trophies and criteria are not affected by the addition of this machine.

– Changed the tutorial explanations to match the added content and adjustments.

– Removed blocked scenes from the Share function.

Fixed Bugs

– Adjusted issues to better stabilize the game.

– Fixed the issue where the settings for inverting the X-axis and the Y-axis did not take effect when aiming with Clarissa Snowflake’s or Anastasia Palma’s Special Attacks.

– Several other issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Sakura Wars is available now for PS4.