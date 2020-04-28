Sakura Wars update version 1.01 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Sakura Wars update 1.01 is a major patch that implements a number of bug fixes. For starters, it makes a lot of changes to how battles are handled so there is a lot of improvement in the quality-of-life aspect of battles. There are some other features added too like a camera recenter function.
Get the complete Sakura Wars update 1.01 patch notes below.
Sakura Wars Update Version 1.01 Full Patch Notes
Adventure
– Added [L2] Recenter Camera Function.
(You can still reset the camera with [R3] in Adventure.)
Events
– Added the ability to view the log (conversation logs).
You can view the log in the settings when you pause during an event.
*Conversation logs will be reset.
– Added the ability to skip events during a first playthrough.
Battle
– Adjusted enemy movements and hit boxes when they take damage.
– Added “Enemy Location” in the interface during battle.
You can choose to show/hide the “Enemy Locations” in settings.
– Adjusted the movements of teammates.
– Increased support when retrying the Combat Revue World Games. (Battle scenes in Chapters 3 and 5)
– Adjusted the battle camera movements.
– Added a lock on feature.
You can lock on or off with [R3] and recenter the camera with [L2].
(You can adjust the lock on and battle camera functions in Settings.)
Options
– Added the “Save” and “Load” functions in the settings menu.
*If you save during a battle, you will return to the most recent checkpoint.
– Added “6” and “7” to the “Adventure Camera Speed” settings.
– Added “Kamiyama’s Event Voice” in the settings menu.
– Added “Battle Control Preset” in the settings menu.
– Added “Enemy Location” in the settings menu.
– Added “Auto Switch Targets” in the settings menu.
– Added “Auto Attack Capture” in the settings menu.
– Added “Rear Battle Camera” in the settings menu.
Koi-Koi Wars
– Increased the amount of mon you earn after winning a battle.
– Adjusted opponent’s default mon when battling for the first time in Showdown.
– Adjusted the amount of mon to match the opponent’s when battling.
– Changed “Rematch +10 mon” to “Pay mon for a rematch” during Practice matches.
If you choose to “Pay mon for a rematch”, your mon will reset to the default amount. In addition, by adding 10 more mon, your opponent’s reduced mon will be carried over.
– Added “Pay mon for a rematch” feature in Showdown.
If you choose to “Pay mon for a rematch” in Showdown, your mon will reset to the default amount. In addition, your opponent’s reduced mon will be carried over.
Other
– Added ability to play the missions for “Type-3 Kobu: Sakura” and “Prototype Obu: Sakura” as “Mugen: Sakura Amamiya” in Battle Bot.
(You can change machines in the Battle Bot selection screen.)
*Trophies and criteria are not affected by the addition of this machine.
– Changed the tutorial explanations to match the added content and adjustments.
– Removed blocked scenes from the Share function.
Fixed Bugs
– Adjusted issues to better stabilize the game.
– Fixed the issue where the settings for inverting the X-axis and the Y-axis did not take effect when aiming with Clarissa Snowflake’s or Anastasia Palma’s Special Attacks.
– Several other issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
Sakura Wars is available now for PS4.