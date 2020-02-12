Gaming, News

Samsung announces cooperation with Microsoft for a “premium” game streaming experience

February 12, 2020
Danial Arshad Khan
Samsung recently announced their brand new Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, but one of the more interesting announcements to come from the press briefing was that they’re working with Microsoft on a “premium” game streaming experience.

Although details are sparse right now, this most obviously leads to Samsung getting access to Microsoft’s xCloud streaming service. The wording in the press release was a bit vague, but it seems Samsung devices will get a slightly customized version of the service but we’ll have to wait and see how this all actually pans out. Both companies promised more news to come later this year.

Strengthening their partnership, it was also revealed that Forza Street would be releasing on Android soon, with a timed exclusive release on Samsung’s Galaxy Store.

Thoughts on the announcement? Let us know in the comments below.


