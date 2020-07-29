Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection Is Available Now For PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch

SNK has released Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. They had launched this earlier for the Epic Games Store.

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection brings almost every classic Samurai Shodown game to modern platforms. It is not just a simple collection of ports but includes much more. There are artworks to unlock, new interviews, and other behind-the-scenes secrets related to each title.

This collection comes with the following games.

SAMURAI SHODOWN (1993)

SAMURAI SHODOWN II (1994）

SAMURAI SHODOWN III 1995）

SAMURAI SHODOWN IV AMAKUSA’S REVENGE 1996）

SAMURAI SHODOWN V (2003）

SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL (2004）

SAMURAI SHODOWN V PERFECT (NEW）

Samurai Shodown V Perfect has been released for the Western market for the first time in history. Here is a description of the collection taken from the PlayStation Store and a launch trailer to celebrate its release.

SAMURAI SHODOWN was originally released on the NEOGEO in 1993, followed by its sequel SAMURAI SHODOWN II in 1994. The series became a trilogy in 1995 with SAMURAI SHODOWN III, followed soon after by SAMURAI SHODOWN IV AMAKUSA’S REVENGE released in 1996. Seven years later the series returned with 2003’s SAMURAI SHODOWN V, and SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL was released the following year on the NEOGEO… The new SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION also includes a title never before released to the public. SAMURAI SHODOWN V PERFECT is a mysterious final version of SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL. Players can select between either Japanese or English MVS arcade versions for each title in the collection. Other features include retro scanlines, save functions, and an Arcade Mode with adjustable settings and no more game overs!

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection can be purchased for $39.99 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.