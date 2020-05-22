Samurai Shodown update version 1.82 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game doesn’t seem to implement anything special. It fixes some minor bugs as per the patch notes but details on the nature of these bugs are unknown so it is not easy to determine what exactly has been fixed.

Samurai Shodown update 1.82 patch notes can be seen below.

Samurai Shodown Update Version 1.82 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Minor bugs fixed.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It is also released for the Nintendo Switch. It is a brand new game in the series developed by SNK.