Samurai Shodown update version 1.90 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game adds support for a new DLC fighter and implements a number of bug fixes. You can get the details on update 1.90 patch notes below.

Samurai Shodown Update Version 1.90 Full Patch Notes

– Playable DLC characters have been added.

– Functionality improvements along with bug fixes have been implemented.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.