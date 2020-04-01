Samurai Shodown update version 1.71 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements support for a new DLC character. Other changes include adjustment to the character balance and a new button preview function has been added.

Get the complete Samurai Shodown update 1.71 patch notes below.

Samurai Shodown Update Version 1.71 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

– Minor bugs fixed.

– Playable DLC characters have been added.

– Button Preview function has been added.

– Character balance adjusted.

– Functionality improvements along with bug fixes have been implemented.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was developed and published by SNK.