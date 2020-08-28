Scarlet Nexus Will Run At 4K and 60 FPS On Xbox Series X and PS5

Bandai Namco has shared details on Scarlet Nexus while dropping a new gameplay trailer during Gamescom. They have confirmed that the game runs at 4K and 60 FPS on next-generation consoles.

Scarlet Nexus is a brand new action RPG from Bandai Namco. Here is an official overview of the game as shared in the press release.

In the far distant future, a psionic hormone has been discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers, and changing the world as we know it. As humanity enters this new era, deranged mutants known as Others begin to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Impervious to conventional weapons, those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psychics, are our only chance to fight the onslaught from above and preserve humanity. Since that fateful day, psychics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force, humanity’s last line of defense.

The game is targeting 4K and 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X. It will run at 1080p and 30 FPS on Xbox One and PS4. There were no details shared on the resolution and frame rate for the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Scarlet Nexus currently has no release date. It will be released for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Steam.