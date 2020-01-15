Sea of Thieves update 2.0.11 Legends of the Sea is available now for Xbox One and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Sea of Thieves Update Version 2.0.11 Legends of the Sea Full Patch Notes

Legends of the Sea – Umbra has begun compiling a list of rumours and tales of legendary pirates, and now tasks players with unravelling their secrets. A new collection in the Bilge Rats Reputation tab has been added for Legends of the Sea – follow the clues and uncover the locations spread across the Sea of Thieves.

Cosmetic 'Appraisal' – Umbra has heard of certain cosmetics having a special story to tell. Seek out these special cosmetics and equip them before talking to Umbra to learn a little more about their backstory.

Legacy of the Sea – Along with tales of legendary pirates, Umbra has also begun chronicling tales from the storied past of the Sea of Thieves. Revisit locations from historical events to unlock this ever-growing legacy!

Legends of the Sea Commendations and Rewards – Each legendary mark on the world has been catalogued into collections, with Commendations to earn for each story. Uncover stories from 'The Sea's Most Wanted', The Daredevils', 'The Loveable Rogues', 'The Insatiable', 'The Swashbucklers', 'The Artistic Souls', 'The Piratical Jokers', 'The Pirate Scribes', 'The Gift Givers' and the 'The Early Settlers' to unlock Doubloon rewards and new tattoos themed to each collection, available from Umbra once unlocked!

