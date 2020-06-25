Snowrunner update version 1.06 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a minor hotfix that resolves a number of issues with the game on PS4 and Xbox One. It fixes the frequent crashing issue on PS4 and improves the dynamic resolution. It also implements support for Logitech G29 for PS4 and Xbox One.

Get the complete Snowrunner update 1.06 patch notes below.

Snowrunner Update Version 1.06 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

Optimized PS4 memory management (fixes the most frequent crashes on PS4)

Improved dynamic resolution on PS4

First implementation of Logitech G29 on PS4 (Work in progress, expect issues)

First implementation of Logitech G920 on Xbox One (Work in progress, expect issues)

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.