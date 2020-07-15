SnowRunner update version 1.08 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements content for Season 1. There are also a number of gameplay fixes. Get the complete SnowRunner update 1.08 patch notes below.

SnowRunner Update Version 1.08 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

General:

[DLC] New map: Lake Kovd

[DLC] Players can obtain and use the Prototype Exploration Unit addon to explore this map

[DLC] Players can find new trucks on this map TUZ 16 “Actaeon” Ford 750 4×4

[DLC] New skin is available for the Tayga 6436

Added new main menu background and music theme

Gameplay:

Number of fixes for achievements that some players did not receive when meeting their requirements

Added option to disable beacon lights via the functions menu

Fixed a bug when a player traveled by a gateway while using the winch connected to an empty truck, the empty truck was not usable anymore

Fixed a bug when upgrades were not discovered with watchtowers on the Rift map

Fixed the Kolob 74941 paint scheme

Fixed Derry Longhorn 3194 paint scheme to work with bumpers

Improved damage collision box for Kolob 74760

Fixed a bug when in co-op truck’s gearbox randomly did not shift to a second gear

UI:

Updated cargo icons

Available cargo is now displayed in a map pop-up

Fixed missing fuel station icon on the Rift map

Supported option to hide crane controls UI

Added an option to choose steering type depending on primary input device: gamepad or steering wheel

PC:

Added alpha version of the Game Editor that players can use to create new maps and vehicles Players can upload maps to mod.io and use them in custom scenarios menu



Consoles: