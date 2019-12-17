SoulCalibur 6 update version 2.02 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This is a small hotfix update that is aimed at improving and fixing certain errors and increasing optimization. Get the details on the patch notes below.

SoulCalibur 6 Update Version 2.02 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– Fixed errors in certain parts of the text.

– Increased optimization of certain actions in battle.

– Fixed bugs and improved certain features.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.