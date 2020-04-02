SoulCalibur 6 update version 2.11 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is mainly related to network optimizations. It is minor hotfix that is available to download now. Get the complete SoulCalibur 6 update 2.11 patch notes below.

SoulCalibur 6 Update Version 2.11 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– Added data for DLC Pack 9, “Haohmaru”.

– Fixed performance for certain actions in battle and adjusted balance.

– Added data for DLC Pack 10, “Character Creation Set D”.

– Added equipment to Character Creation mode separate from that in DLC Packs 9 and 10.

– Added the new stage “Master Swordsman’s Cave: Wicked Depths”.

– Fixed text errors.

– Added the ability to set a room name for casual matches.

– Added the ability to move the cursor at a higher speed in Character Creation mode by holding a button.

– Added the ability to turn the soul charged state on/off under Position Reset Settings in Training mode.

– Improved the downed state under Action Settings 2 in Training mode.

– Added a random feature under Music Settings in the Options menu.

– Fixed other bugs and improved certain features.

– Increased network optimization.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.