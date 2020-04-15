SoulCalibur 6 update version 2.12 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

There is a minor hotfix update available for the game that implements a single fix related to the optimization of certain actions in the battle. Get the details on this new update below.

SoulCalibur 6 Update Version 2.12 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– Increased optimization of certain actions in battle.

The game is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.