SoulCalibur 6 update version 2.25 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Bandai Namco has updated the game to implement a number of bug fixes and improvements. They have also changed the in-game balance and battle behaviors in addition to adding new items and equipment.

SoulCalibur 6 Update Version 2.25 Full Patch Notes

– Increased network optimization.

– Adjusted balance and changed some in-battle behaviors.

– Added new items and equipment for character creation.

– Fixed other bugs and improved certain features.