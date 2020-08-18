Splatoon 2 update version 5.3.0 is available to download now for Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Splatoon 2 has been updated by Nintendo. This update modifies a long list of weapons for use in the multiplayer mode of the game. Most of the focus of this update seems to revolve around the multiplayer and there are no additional bug fixes or new content as part of this update.
Splatoon 2 Update Version 5.3.0 Full Patch Notes (August 18 Update)
Changes to Multiplayer
- Specifications for some of the main weapons have been changed.
Weapon Change Splattershot
Tentatek Splattershot
Kensa Splattershot
Hero Shot Replica
Octo Shot Replica
- Reduced the amount of time it takes for shot spread (which is the gradual distance shots spread away from the target when firing continuously) to return to normal.
.52 Gal
.52 Gal Deco
Kensa .52 Gal
- Extended the amount of time when firing continuously until shot spread reaches its max.
- Reduced the amount of time it takes for shot spread to return to normal.
Bamboozler 14 Mk I
Bamboozler 14 Mk II
Bamboozler 14 Mk III
- Increased ink consumption by roughly 20%.
Dualie Squelchers
Custom Dualie Squelchers
- Increased the ink consumed by rolling from 5% to 8% of the Ink Tank.
- Very slightly decreased the size of hit detection between normal shots and players, making it harder to hit opponents.
- There are no changes to hit detection between players and shots after rolling.
Splat Brella
Sorella Brella
Hero Brella Replica
- Decreased damage dealt by each ink droplet from 18.0 to 16.2.
- Due to this change, the maximum damage dealt by a single shot has gone down from 90.0 to 81.0.
As a result of closely observing the changes in weapon choice after ver. 5.2.0 was released, we made adjustments to certain weapons that were still being used often or were often used by players of the highest rank, even after the changes in weapon choice evened out.
We’ve also made adjustments to improve those weapons that players started using a lot more often (and those with similar features) to give players more options.
We plan to perform a long-term analysis after this update is applied and make adjustments based on that.
