Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl gameplay trailer and release date finally revealed

The award-winning PC game which is loved by millions is finally coming to the next-gen console series with Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl. Coming straight from the Xbox E3 livestream with an amazing gameplay trailer that reminded viewers the life as a stalker and locations which has revived the excitement surrounding the game. And the biggest news from the trailer is the April 28, 2020 release date for the game.

Not much details were given, but we got to see the game in gorgeous next-gen graphics and gameplay that looked amazing. So now we can survive and be terrified in amazingly dramatic graphics. The upgrades has us very excited about the game now. And now you can pre-order the game from https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/stalker-2.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is a truly ‘next-gen’ game, which means it won’t be coming to previous gen consoles. Meaning it’s only coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Coming April 28, 2020, once more details are released you can find the updates on gearnuke.com.