Star Wars Battlefront 2 update version 1.44 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Star Wars fans are in for a treat with the new update for Battlefront 2 adding content for Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker movie. This update is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Get the full patch notes for Star Wars Battlefront 2 update 1.44 below.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update Version 1.44 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

FEATURES

Four new Reinforcements are now available. The Ovissian Gunner and the Caphex Spy fight for the Resistance, while the Sith Trooper and the First Order Jet Trooper join the dark side.

New appearances for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren are now available to unlock through either Credits or Crystals.

Co-op now available on new Planets (Takodana, Jakku, Starkiller Base).

A new playable map will become available on Co-Op and Heroes Vs. Villains from December 20th, 2019.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Added a system on Co-Op and Capital Supremacy that allows squad mates to signal in UI which capture point they are intending to go to.

Added faction and era selection to Co-op, including the option for matchmaking into any game.

The player Health Bar has been updated to showcase when a player’s health is being blocked from healing or health regeneration.

Polished the timings of the Damage Reduction Messaging animations when evading.

Weapon crosshairs are now dimmed when the player cannot fire (such as when deploying a weapon).

HERO CHANGES

The following abilities now show the amount of players targeted:

Luke Skywalker’s Push and Repulse

Emperor Palpatine’s Dark Aura and Electrocute

Anakin Skywalker’s Heroic Impact and Pull Dominance

Chewbacca’s Charge Slam

Count Dooku’s Lightning Stun

Kylo Ren’s Pull and Freeze

Darth Maul’s Choke Throw

Obi-Wan’s Restrictive Mind Trick

Rey’s Mind Trick

Yoda’s Unleash

BLASTER HEROES

Fixed an issue which caused Blaster heroes to walk faster than intended in the crouch position.

BOBA FETT

Improvements to Boba Fett’s jetpack including:

Continued momentum when out of fuel

Fuel bars are shown near the crosshair

Boba can no longer crouch while in the air which avoids accidentally landing directly into a crouch

Fuel now regenerates while jumping

Boba can now fly by holding Jump as well as by holding the Zoom input.

DARTH VADER

Darth Vader can now use his Choke ability even if there’s no target.

OBI-WAN KENOBI

Obi-Wan no longer prevents dodges with his Restrictive Mind Trick ability.

ANAKIN SKYWALKER

Fixed an issue which caused Anakin’s footsteps to be missing sound effect.

BOSSK

Fire Input Tweaks

Tweaked the fire input block durations while activating his abilities. Bossk will now have a short fire input block while throwing Dioxis Grenade and while deploying Proximity Mines. This is to ensure he cannot fire while deploying these, similar to how other characters behave while deploying and throwing gadgets.

The duration of the fire block while activating Predator Instincts has been increased to match the animation. He can no longer fire the first shot before he holds his rifle in both hands again.

GAME MODE AND MAP CHANGES

CAPITAL SUPREMACY

Fixed an issue that prevented players on the Separatists side spawning on point E, when point C had not been captured.

GALACTIC ASSAULT

Fixed an issue where the objective messaging overlapped with in world marker animation in Galactic Assault.

CO-OP

Fixed an audio issue in Co-op in which the music would not restart when turned off and on again.

ARCADE

Fixed an issue in which characters arms could collide with the environment when changing weapons near a wall.

KAMINO – CO-OP

Fixed an issue where one of the objective letters would be misplaced on the radar.

YAVIN 4

Fixed some issues with lighting and textures on foliage on Yavin 4.

Fixed an issue with the map on Yavin 4 that allowed players to get stuck in a corner while playing Heroes vs Villains.

CHANGES TO CLASSES AND SPECIAL UNITS

Fixed an issue that would cause the weapon held by a Trooper to be misaligned with the position of the Trooper’s hands, when dying and respawning in first-person mode.

SPECIALIST

Polished the area of effect for the Specialist’s Shock Grenade and made it more visible.

DROIDEKA

Fixed an issue where there were irregularities in the destroyed model of the Droideka Training Skin.

CLONE TROOPERS

We fixed a visual issue where certain Clone Trooper appearances could be seen glowing brightly under certain lighting conditions.

ARC TROOPER

Fixed an issue where the ARC Trooper’s left pistol was floating after the ARC Trooper was hit by an explosion.

Fixed an issue with missing audio during the animation of the ARC Trooper in the Spawn Screen.

VEHICLE CHANGES

Fixed an issue that caused the AT-AT’s Orbital Strike ability UI to not appear for the affected player.

Fixed an issue where two AT-ATs could not deploy the Orbital Strike ability at the same time.

GENERAL CHANGES/MISC

Fixed an issue where the sound effects would not always match the animations seen in the Appearances screen.

Fixed an issue where raindrops would appear on the camera while flying in first person perspective.

KNOWN ISSUES

When selecting a specific faction in Co-Op, the Searching prompt shows up on all tiles.

AI players can be noticed in the background during Co-Op outros.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.