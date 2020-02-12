Star Wars Battlefront 2 update version 1.46 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes. Here is the Star Wars Battlefront 2 update 1.46 patch notes.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update Version 1.46 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Fixed an issue where the boarding cinematic would be visible when completing the final objective on any of the Capital Ships on Jakku.
- Fixed an issue that would allow the First Order Jet Trooper to dash more than two times.
- Fixed an issue where spamming both the main fire and secondary fire keys for BB-8 would drain the stamina quickly, without dealing the appropriate amount of damage
- Fixed an issue where BB-8’s Spinner Star Card would grant 20 seconds of cooldown reduction, instead of 10, on Epic rarity.
- Fixed an issue where there would be no audio playing when inspecting the BB-8 and BB-9E Voice Lines in the Front End menu.
- Fixed an issue where BB-8 and BB-9E would eventually play the wrong VO lines when they were disrupted.
- Various collision, VFX and lighting improvements on the MC85 Star Cruiser and Resurgent-class Star Destroyer.
- Lowered the heat cost for the spool-up functionality on the Heavy Trooper’s Sentry abilities.
- Fixed an issue where General Grievous’ Claw Rush could completely drain the stamina of an opponent.
- Reduced the gain in Battle Points by 50 percent for the Ovissian Gunner, Caphex Spy, Sith Trooper and First Order Jet Trooper, to be consistent with the other Reinforcements.
- Made improvements to resolve issues with hit registration, despite dodging Lightsaber and melee attacks
- Fixed an issue that would block the VO from the emotes of the Republic Officer on Kamino or Geonosis.
- Fixed a localization issue with the message “First Order Jet Trooper Available” being too long for the kill screen in Japanese.
- Made improvements to resolve visual issues with textures popping-in, when transporting to the capital ships on Jakku, Takodana and Ajan Kloss.
- Lowered the damage reduction on Darth Vader while using Choke from 75 percent to 20 percent.
- Updated the mode description for Ewok Hunt.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.