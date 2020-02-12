Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update Version 1.46 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 update version 1.46 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes. Here is the Star Wars Battlefront 2 update 1.46 patch notes.

Fixed an issue where the boarding cinematic would be visible when completing the final objective on any of the Capital Ships on Jakku.

Fixed an issue that would allow the First Order Jet Trooper to dash more than two times.

Fixed an issue where spamming both the main fire and secondary fire keys for BB-8 would drain the stamina quickly, without dealing the appropriate amount of damage

Fixed an issue where BB-8’s Spinner Star Card would grant 20 seconds of cooldown reduction, instead of 10, on Epic rarity.

Fixed an issue where there would be no audio playing when inspecting the BB-8 and BB-9E Voice Lines in the Front End menu.

Fixed an issue where BB-8 and BB-9E would eventually play the wrong VO lines when they were disrupted.

Various collision, VFX and lighting improvements on the MC85 Star Cruiser and Resurgent-class Star Destroyer.

Lowered the heat cost for the spool-up functionality on the Heavy Trooper’s Sentry abilities.

Fixed an issue where General Grievous’ Claw Rush could completely drain the stamina of an opponent.

Reduced the gain in Battle Points by 50 percent for the Ovissian Gunner, Caphex Spy, Sith Trooper and First Order Jet Trooper, to be consistent with the other Reinforcements.

Made improvements to resolve issues with hit registration, despite dodging Lightsaber and melee attacks

Fixed an issue that would block the VO from the emotes of the Republic Officer on Kamino or Geonosis.

Fixed a localization issue with the message “First Order Jet Trooper Available” being too long for the kill screen in Japanese.

Made improvements to resolve visual issues with textures popping-in, when transporting to the capital ships on Jakku, Takodana and Ajan Kloss.

Lowered the damage reduction on Darth Vader while using Choke from 75 percent to 20 percent.

Updated the mode description for Ewok Hunt.

