Star Wars Battlefront 2 update version 1.48 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update Version 1.48 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fixed an issue where the Play Any button would not be able to matchmake into a game.

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a game server to matchmake players into the same team.

Fixed an issue that would occasionally lead players to be matchmade into opposing teams when transitioning to a new round of Co-Op.

Fixed an issue that would cause the AI opponents to only take one path on Jabba’s Palace – Co-Op Defend.

Fixed an issue that would cause a delay when attacking after evading.

Set up planet-specific appearances for Heroes and Troopers on the Age Of Rebellion maps.

Added randomization of head options for Officers controlled by AI.

Fixed an issue where the AI Officers on Hoth would show up with wrong names.

Fixed an issue that would cause Yoda to be occasionally invincible against certain opponents.

Added more info to show how to unlock certain weapon mods.

Fixed an issue where the ISB Agent would be blocked from firing her blasters for too long, after performing a melee strike.

Fixed a visual issue where the Ewok’s Hunter’s Instincts ability would show footprints on top of the trail left behind by BB9E.

Fixed an issue where snow particles would sometimes be visible indoors when playing on Starkiller Base.

Fixed various visual issues with texture popping on the Resurgent-class Star Destroyer.

Fixed various visual and collision issues on the MC85 Star Cruiser and Death Star II.

Added the spear melee attack for Ewok Hunters controlled by AI

Made minor visual improvements to the Ewok Hunter’s abilities.

Fixed a visual issue where inaccurately high numbers were shown under the “PLAYER DAMAGED” score event, after defeating an enemy.

Added support for Cyrillic characters in the chat window when playing in non-Russian versions of the game.

Fixed an issue where the Scoreboard would not show the accurate class level of other players, or when deploying with vehicles.

Class level now appears on the Scoreboard when playing Starfighter Assault and Hero Starfighters.

Removed the class level for AI players on the Scoreboard.

Fixed an issue where the button to view the profile of another player on the Scoreboard would not work.

