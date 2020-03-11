Star Wars Battlefront 2 update version 1.48 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 update 1.48 patch notes mention several fixes and tweaks to the game. The full patch notes are available to view below.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update Version 1.48 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Fixed an issue where the Play Any button would not be able to matchmake into a game.
- Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a game server to matchmake players into the same team.
- Fixed an issue that would occasionally lead players to be matchmade into opposing teams when transitioning to a new round of Co-Op.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the AI opponents to only take one path on Jabba’s Palace – Co-Op Defend.
- Fixed an issue that would cause a delay when attacking after evading.
- Set up planet-specific appearances for Heroes and Troopers on the Age Of Rebellion maps.
- Added randomization of head options for Officers controlled by AI.
- Fixed an issue where the AI Officers on Hoth would show up with wrong names.
- Fixed an issue that would cause Yoda to be occasionally invincible against certain opponents.
- Added more info to show how to unlock certain weapon mods.
- Fixed an issue where the ISB Agent would be blocked from firing her blasters for too long, after performing a melee strike.
- Fixed a visual issue where the Ewok’s Hunter’s Instincts ability would show footprints on top of the trail left behind by BB9E.
- Fixed an issue where snow particles would sometimes be visible indoors when playing on Starkiller Base.
- Fixed various visual issues with texture popping on the Resurgent-class Star Destroyer.
- Fixed various visual and collision issues on the MC85 Star Cruiser and Death Star II.
- Added the spear melee attack for Ewok Hunters controlled by AI
- Made minor visual improvements to the Ewok Hunter’s abilities.
- Fixed a visual issue where inaccurately high numbers were shown under the “PLAYER DAMAGED” score event, after defeating an enemy.
- Added support for Cyrillic characters in the chat window when playing in non-Russian versions of the game.
- Fixed an issue where the Scoreboard would not show the accurate class level of other players, or when deploying with vehicles.
- Class level now appears on the Scoreboard when playing Starfighter Assault and Hero Starfighters.
- Removed the class level for AI players on the Scoreboard.
- Fixed an issue where the button to view the profile of another player on the Scoreboard would not work.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.