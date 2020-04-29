Star Wars Battlefront 2 update version 1.49 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has received its last major update. This is titled Battle of Scarif and will mark the end of major content updates for the game. It has been supported by EA since launching back in 2018 but it appears that they are ready to move on from the game, just like they did with Battlefield 5.

You can view the Star Wars Battlefront 2 update 1.49 patch notes below.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update Version 1.49 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

FEATURES

Scarif added as a new playable map on Co-Op Missions, Supremacy, Instant Action, Heroes Vs. Villains and Hero Showdown.

Supremacy and Instant Action are now available in the Age of Rebellion (Death Star II, Hoth, Yavin 4, Tatooine and Scarif).

New Missions (Attack) and Missions (Defend) modes added under Instant Action, allowing you to play Co-Op style maps as a single-player alongside AI.

Co-Op Missions are now available on the MC85 Star Cruiser and Resurgent-Class Star Destroyer.

Crait is now available on Heroes Vs. Villains and Hero Showdown.

New Episode IX-inspired appearances for Rey, Kylo Ren and Emperor Palpatine are now available to all players.

New appearances for Darth Maul and Rey are available to unlock via Milestones.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Vehicle units are added as AI players on certain maps on Co-Op and Instant Action Missions (Geonosis, Kashyyyk, Naboo, Felucia, Hoth, Endor, Yavin 4, Takodana and Ajan Kloss)

Previously map-specific appearances for the Galactic Empire troopers are now available as selectable appearances across Age of Rebellion maps.

Cosmetic items that were previously available to unlock only through Events are now available to unlock through Milestones.

The First Order Snowtrooper appearance is now available for First Order Assault-class troopers as a selectable appearance across Age of Resistance maps.

Damage Increase Messaging

Added in-game messaging for when you take increased damage, e.g. from BB-8´s Resistance Backing or Dooku´s Expose Weakness abilities.

This is shown by an icon consisting of two red horizontal spikes above players´ heads, in the hit marker animation, and in your own health bar.

When affected both by damage increase and damage decrease at the same time, we show both icons in your own health bar.

The dominant buff or debuff will be displayed in color, while the weaker one will be greyed out.

UI – New HUD options added:

Options preview, a new window with a visual representation of each setting.

Damage Increase Message (On/Off)

Capture progress (On/Off)

Nametags (Default/ No Outline/ No Background/ Health And Icon/ Only Icon/ Off)

Objective Style (Default/ Outline/ No Outline (only letter)/Off)

Objective at screen Edge (Opacity slider)

Objective at screen Zone (Opacity slider)

Objective at screen Focus (Opacity slider)

Cards, starcard shuffle at spawn (On/ Off)

Weapon hints (On/ Off)

Game mode bar (Default/ NoOutline/ Off)

High contrast slider to improve readability in the static HUD containers with blurred backgrounds.

Commander portrait (On/ Off)

Tutorial (On/ Off)

Other changes:

Kill Message, Legacy – Changed so the Score Feed disappears at the same time as the kill message.

Scoreboard now shows “Planet” and current “Game Mode”.

Game Mode bar visual updates.

HERO CHANGES

Based on his new era-appropriate appearance, Emperor Palpatine, alongside Chewbacca, is now available as player-controlled and AI Heroes on Age of Resistance – era maps of Supremacy, Instant Action and Co-Op Missions.

Fixed an issue that would cause headshot damage when hitting certain Heroes in the right-side forearm as a Hero.

Blaster Heroes who can use a scope on their weapons, now go in full first-person view and do not stay in third-person anymore. This changes where the blaster shot comes from, improving the experience.

Based on his new era-appropriate appearance, Darth Maul, alongside Yoda, is now available as player-controlled and AI Heroes on Age of Rebellion – era maps of Supremacy, Instant Action and Co-Op Missions.

Dash abilities for all Heroes and Reinforcements

These are now following the direction of the camera, instead of the character model. This applies to the below abilities:

Rey – Dash Strike

Obi-Wan – Defensive Rush

Han Solo – Shoulder Charge

BB-8 – Rolling charge

General Grievous – Claw Rush

First Order Jet Trooper – Jet Tackle

Ovissian Gunner – Charge

BB-8 AND BB-9E

Fixed an issue with BB-8’s “Twist” Milestone not tracking score accurately.

Fixed an issue where BB-9E’s Charge Up ability would not lead to reduction of cooldown times on allies.

LEIA ORGANA

Fixed an issue where Leia’s Thermal Detonators ability could go in cooldown prematurely, before all detonators are thrown.

Updated Leia Organa’s Hero description to mention Thermal Detonators, instead of Flash Grenades.

Fixed an issue where Leia’s Shield would not heal, when outside the player’s line of sight.

CHEWBACCA

Fixed an issue where Chewbacca could do melee attacks in mid-air after activating Charge Slam.

Chewbacca’s Charge Slam ability will be less likely to be triggered when Chewbacca falls from small heights.

Fixed an issue where Chewbacca’s goggle lenses in the Vandor Heist appearance would not be visible in the Collection Screen.

Fixed an issue where Chewbacca’s Charge Slam animation would be interrupted when jumping over an uneven surface during the ability’s duration.

BOBA FETT

Fixed an issue where Boba Fett could disable the Blaster weapon of targets that aren’t concussed, when shooting behind them.

REY

Fixed a visual issue where Rey’s mouth would not move during her emotes or voice lines.

CAPTAIN PHASMA

Improved the animation of Captain Phasma’s Staff Strikes.

OBI-WAN KENOBI

Improved audio effects for Obi-Wan’s Restrictive Mind Trick ability.

LANDO CALRISSIAN

Fixed an issue where Lando’s weapon would heat up, even when shooting during the super success minigame.

BOSSK

Improved VFX to better show the range of Bossk’s Proximity Mines on various terrains.

KYLO REN

Fixed an issue where Kylo Ren’s Freeze, while a player is performing a roll or dash, would invert the direction of the movement upon the player being able to move again.

Fixed a clipping issue on Kylo Ren’s Power of the Darkness Victory Pose.

GENERAL GRIEVOUS

Fixed an issue that would cause General Grievous’ abilities to be interrupted by abilities and melee attacks of other players.

Fixed an issue that would allow the player to trigger the Unrelenting Advance ability twice, causing Grievous to repeat the animation endlessly.

GAME MODE AND MAP CHANGES

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to be inaccurately kicked out of a session due to being idle.

SUPREMACY

A round of Supremacy will now take place once per map.

CO-OP MISSIONS

Co-Op name changed to Co-Op Missions, to be consistent with the new mode Instant Action – Missions.

Fixed an issue where AI Heroes could be seen in outros.

Fixed an issue where a player would not be able to spawn as the Ewok Hunter or the Rocket Jumper when playing Co-Op Missions on Kessel.

Fixed an issue where the AT-RT and AT-ST would be visible as playable options on Kessel – Co-Op Missions.

Fixed an issue where the “Fight as One” Milestone, would not track progress on Co-Op Missions.

INSTANT ACTION

Added option for Advanced Settings on the menu of Instant Action (Supremacy and Missions).

Fixed an issue where the mode description of the last Arcade Battle Scenario, would be displayed when loading an Instant Action session.

HEROES VS. VILLAINS

Fixed a visual issue where backdrop Starfighters would occasionally be seen flying through Death Star II on Heroes Vs. Villains.

HERO SHOWDOWN

Fixed an issue where the audio for the activation of Dark side Lightsaber on the intro of Hero Showdown would be delayed.

Fixed an issue where Hero voice lines could be heard during the Hero Showdown intro.

MAP CHANGES

Fixed various collision, exploits and visual issues on Jakku, Ajan Kloss, Yavin 4, Endor, Death Star II, Felucia, Kamino, Kashyyyk, Naboo, Geonosis, Republic Attack Cruiser, MC85 Star Cruiser, First Order Star Destroyer.

Fixed an issue where a player would incorrectly take damage from an invisible fire asset on Kashyyyk, by the Republic Attack Cruiser entrance.

Fixed an issue where players would not die when jumping off the mine on Kessel.

Fixed an issue where the Gonk Droid, during the Campaign mission “The Cleaner”, would be unable to walk, due to misplaced legs.

Fixed an issue where the Living World droid on the Resurgent-class Star Destroyer could occasionally be seen bouncing only up and down.

An iron droid was added to the Resurgent-class Star Destroyer.

CHANGES TO CLASSES AND SPECIAL UNITS

Various balancing changes on Reinforcements and Weapons.

ARC Trooper

Raised rate of fire in toggled fire mode (360->420).

Increased damage (34->35 | 15->17).

Decreased the recoil setting that would make the aim kick left and right with each shot.

B2-RP Rocket Droid

Reduced base health (300->200) as they’re outperforming all other aerials, and are using the same health as the regular B2 droid.

Reduced end damage on wristblaster (25->24).

B2 Super Battle Droid

Reduced end damage on wristblaster (25->24).

Commando Droid

Reduced E-5 near damage (42->30) since the sword should be the main weapon for close range.

Death Trooper

Reduced damage (56->50 | 35->24).

Rebel & Imperial Rocket Troopers

Increased near damage output (40->45).

Wookiee Warrior

Slight increase to end damage (20->23).

Ewok Hunter

Increased damage output from the wisties pouch (5 per second to 10 per second).

Ovissian Gunner

Increased near damage (24->25).

DL-18

Reduced heat per bullet (0.08->0.05).

Cycler Rifle

Damage increase (65->75).

Resolved an issue where the Cycler Rifle would have a high accuracy when not zooming while crouched.

Vanguard Slug

Made the slug more accurate when zooming (Dispersion Angle 1->0).

ENFORCER

Improved VFX and fixed an issue where the effects of the Thermal Imploder would not be visible when not looking directly at the grenade.

INFILTRATOR

Fixed an issue where Infiltrator Reinforcements could potentially get stuck in a crouch animation and jump around.

ISB AGENT

Made visual improvements to the ISB Agent’s helmet.

HEAVY

Fixed visual issues with the male Zabrak appearance.

Fixed an issue that blocks zoom on other weapons, such as the MPL-57, the Ion Torpedo or Iden’s Pulse Cannon, while the TL-50 Secondary Fire is in cooldown.

The Heavy’s Sentry ability will not be granting Explosive damage reduction anymore. The BODYGUARD Star Card has been redesigned to give normal damage reduction while you are at critical health (below 30%).

SPECIALIST

Added option for a female Zabrak appearance for Rebel and Resistance Specialist-class soldiers.

OFFICER

Fixed an issue where the Officer’s own Flash Grenade could flash the Officer through a wall.

Fixed an issue where an Officer’s Infantry Blaster Turret would keep being repaired, even after the only Officer standing next to it was defeated.

CAPHEX SPY

Fixed an issue where the Caphex Spy would receive damage by using the Truncheon Attack ability while sprinting against environmental assets.

Fixed an issue where the Spy’s Orbital Strike UI messaging would remain active on screen after the ability ended.

Fixes an issue where the Orbital Strike UI messaging would only show on one player, if multiple players were inside the radius when it was triggered.

Fixed an issue where the Spy’s baton spinning sound was out of sync with the animation.

CLONE COMMANDO

Fixed an issue where Battle Focus would allow the Clone Commando to regain health, even when damaging the objective.

Fixed a visual issue where the Clone Commando’s weapon sight attachment would occasionally show up misplaced during the Commando’s dodge animation.

COMMANDO DROID

Fixed an issue where the Commando Droid’s animation would break after using the Smoke Screen ability.

EWOK HUNTER

Fixed an issue where the Ewok Hunter’s arrows would remain on defeated enemies for too long.

Fixed an issue where the Ewok Hunter’s “Hunter’s Instincts” ability would not work on Arcade AI.

Fixed an issue where the arrow shooting sound would be heard, even when no arrows were shot, if the player is spamming the attack button while aiming with the bow.

AT-RT

Fixed an issue where the Reinforced Hull Star Card would not have any effect on the AT-RT.

AT-ST

Fixed an issue that would cause the nametag of the player using the AT-ST to show up at the bottom of the vehicle.

SITH TROOPER

Fixed an issue with the audio of the Sith Trooper’s melee swings losing functionality after the first swing in a chain of melee attacks.

FIRST ORDER JET TROOPER

Fixed an issue where the First Order Jet Trooper could evade without limitations.

Fixed a visual issue on the backpack interior of the First Order Jet Trooper.

The First Order Jet Trooper and Boba Fett now have jetpack VFX when ragdoll landing after having been pushed from a certain height.

FIRST ORDER FLAMETROOPER

Added an alt fire for the Flame Trooper to give it a mid-range attack to make it viable in more combat situations and on more maps.

Improved VFX for the First Order Flametrooper’s Incendiary Grenade.

IMPERIAL ROCKET TROOPER

Fixed a visual texture issue with the lighting of the underlay armor of the Imperial Rocket Trooper.

DROIDEKA

Fixed an issue where Droideka could gain significant height when rolling off elevated surfaces.

WOOKIEE WARRIOR

Wookiee Warrior’s Fortify ability is now replaced with Charge Slam.

DEATH TROOPER

Improved VFX for Death Trooper’s Sonic Imploder ability.

AERIAL

Improved VFX for Rocket Launcher smoke trails.

VEHICLES

Updated the description of the Protected Critical Systems Star Card for accuracy.

New description: “On vehicles with weak spots, the weak spot bonus damage amount is reduced. On smaller vehicles, this damage reduction applies to the entire vehicle.”

Fixed an issue where the Tactical Jammer Star Card would have no functionality when applied on the X-34 Landspeeder on Tatooine or Hoth.

Fixed an issue where the Regenerative Subsystems Star Card would not restore the right amount of health per rarity level for Kylo Ren’s TIE Silencer.

Fixed an issue where the Speeder Systems Upgrade Star Card would have no effect on STAP and BARC-Speeder.

WEAPONS

Updated the reward description for Crates containing weapon modifications.

Fixed an issue where other players would not see the projectiles fired by an ally with a stationary weapon.

AI PLAYERS

Class icons added to AI players in Supremacy and Instant Action.

Reduced likelihood of the same AI Hero spawning consecutively, when playing Co-Op Missions or Instant Action.

Fixed an issue where the AI versions of Han Solo and Leia would not show up in the proper planet-appropriate appearance on Yavin.

SQUAD SPAWN CHANGES

Fixed an issue that would disable players from spawning on a squad member, if they were shooting away from the combat area.

Fixed an issue where the Squad Spawn screen UI would not show if a player is in a vehicle or not.

GENERAL CHANGES/MISC

Fixed an issue where a player who is invited to a group party, would not be able to join or be placed in a queue and would be prompted with an inaccurate message that the server is full instead.

Fixed an issue where Co-Op Missions and Starfighter Assault-related audio would interrupt Continuous Music.

Fixed an issue where the setting name for Kill Sound Effect would also appear as its description.

Fixed issues in the Collection Screen to clarify whether cosmetic items can be unlocked through Milestones or can be obtained with the Celebration Edition.

Removed the ” Available in crates ” message displayed under every Emote name.

The Millenium Falcons in the Collection Screen are now represented by the same thumbnail to address a memory issue.

Fixed issues that would cause the Play Now function to heavily prioritize Co-Op Missions.

Fixed an issue where the UI would show that the player is queuing for all game modes, when searching for game mode in the Heroes vs Villain menu or the More menu.

Updated matchmaking text when searching for a Strike/Extraction game.

Fixed a typo in the Frontend menu description of Felucia.

Fixed an issue where the loading icon would be misplaced in higher than 1080p resolutions.

Fixed an issue that would cause UI messaging on defeated players to show up retroactively, once players turn it on after having it turned off first.

Added new loading hints for Co-Op and recently released Reinforcements such as the Ewok Hunter and the ISB Agent.

KNOWN ISSUES

Wrong announcers can be heard by the player when transitioning between round phases of any game mode, while using a Hero newly introduced to the era (ex. Darth Maul in Age of Rebellion).

The appearances of AI-controlled Clone Troopers on the Republic Attack Cruiser on Instant Action and Co-Op – Missions are incorrectly set to Phase I.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.