Star Wars Battlefront 2 update version 1.50 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has received its last free content update earlier this month. This hasn’t stopped the developers from releasing further updates for the game to address any issues and for bug fixes.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 update 1.50 patch notes can be seen in full below. This update is available to download now on all platforms.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update Version 1.50 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Release Notes:

Balanced the Milestone requirements for Darth Maul’s Old Master appearance, Luke Skywalker’s Farmboy appearance and Leia Organa’s Princess appearance. The Milestones now require players to defeat 5,000 enemies as any Dark side or Light side hero.

Made improvements to prevent the issue of players matchmaking into one-team lobbies.

Various stability fixes related to the gameplay of Imperial Rocket Trooper and First Order Flametrooper.

Balancing pass on Darth Vader Reduced Darth Vader’s Lightsaber Throw damage from 150 to 130 Reduced the values of the Intensified Lightsaber Throw Star Card to 15-20-25-30 Enemies who are affected by Darth Vader’s Choke will only take half damage from Lightsaber Throw.

Lowered base damage of Kylo Ren’s Frenzy ability from 125 to 115.

The appearances of AI-controlled Clone Troopers on the Republic Attack Cruiser on Instant Action and Co-Op – Missions are now set to Phase 2.

Fixed an issue with the AI’s behavior regarding Command Post E on Death Star 2, on Instant Action and Supremacy.

Fixed an issue where the “Fight As One” milestone would not track progress when playing in Co-Op Missions.

Fixed an issue where certain unlockable items were still indicated to be unlocked through Events only.

Fixed an issue with the DL-18, where the Improved Cooling mod wouldn’t increase how many shots the weapon could fire before overheating.

Fixed an issue with the descriptions of the Republic Attack Cruiser and the Separatist Dreadnought on the Frontend menu of Instant Action Missions.

Resolved an issue where wrong announcers could be heard when transitioning between round phases of any game mode, while using certain Heroes.

Fixed an issue where the Name Tags UI option in the Main Menu would overlap with the Kill Message when set to Default.

Fixed an issue where the Objective opacity sliders in the UI options will now include the progress bar, squad order, no. of contesters and text labels.

The visual for the PC Chat prompt has now been removed from the UI options on consoles.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.