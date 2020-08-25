News, Patch Notes

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Update Version 1.55 Full Patch Notes (August 26 Update)

August 25, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Star Wars Battlefront 2 update version 1.55 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

After stopping post-launch support for Star Wars: BF2, EA DICE is releasing a post-support patch that is aiming to resolve some of the issues with the multiplayer including a couple of bugs that let Darth Vader and Darth Maul use exploit to power through multiplayer.

  • Claw Rush nerfed to only hit targets 2 times.
  • Darth Vader invincibility glitch fixed.
  • Darth Maul’s block bug is fixed.
  • Plus various QoL improvements.

Khurram Imtiaz

