Respawn Entertainment has released a major new update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order addressing a number of issues and implementing bug fixes. Get the complete Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update 1.09 patch notes below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update Version 1.09 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

General

New Journey + added Unlocked after beating the game All cosmetic unlocks are carried over All lightsaber colours are available from the start Exclusive dark side-themed cosmetics available in NJ+ Inquisitor uniform Protection and Defence I & II lightsaber parts Red kyber crystal

Meditation Training game modes added as part of NJ+ Combat Challenges Wave-based game modes to fight against preset enemies Battle Grid Sandbox-style game mode for players to make their own encounters Cosmetic rewards for BD-1



Accessibility

Button-mashing quick-time events can now be skipped

Needing to hold the Climb button can now be disabled

Holding a button to confirm/interact with something can be changed to a button press

Text size scaling options have been added

Bug Fixes and Tweaks

Improved transitions between parry and block animations

The Bog Rats on Bogano were sometimes floating. They should now be more grounded.

Improved the transitions into and out of jumping and double jumping

Fixed the issue where Cal could get stuck in an endless falling loop during air attacks

Fixed the issue that would prevent Cal from progressing his journey when a Bounty Hunter would show up

Improved overall responsiveness of gameplay and the reliability of actions based on player feedback

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.