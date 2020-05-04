Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update version 1.09 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Respawn Entertainment has released a major new update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order addressing a number of issues and implementing bug fixes. Get the complete Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update 1.09 patch notes below.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update Version 1.09 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
General
- New Journey + added
- Unlocked after beating the game
- All cosmetic unlocks are carried over
- All lightsaber colours are available from the start
- Exclusive dark side-themed cosmetics available in NJ+
- Inquisitor uniform
- Protection and Defence I & II lightsaber parts
- Red kyber crystal
- Meditation Training game modes added as part of NJ+
- Combat Challenges
- Wave-based game modes to fight against preset enemies
- Battle Grid
- Sandbox-style game mode for players to make their own encounters
- Cosmetic rewards for BD-1
- Combat Challenges
Accessibility
- Button-mashing quick-time events can now be skipped
- Needing to hold the Climb button can now be disabled
- Holding a button to confirm/interact with something can be changed to a button press
- Text size scaling options have been added
Bug Fixes and Tweaks
- Improved transitions between parry and block animations
- The Bog Rats on Bogano were sometimes floating. They should now be more grounded.
- Improved the transitions into and out of jumping and double jumping
- Fixed the issue where Cal could get stuck in an endless falling loop during air attacks
- Fixed the issue that would prevent Cal from progressing his journey when a Bounty Hunter would show up
- Improved overall responsiveness of gameplay and the reliability of actions based on player feedback
The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.