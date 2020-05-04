News, Patch Notes

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update Version 1.09 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

May 4, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Respawn Entertainment has released a major new update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order addressing a number of issues and implementing bug fixes. Get the complete Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update 1.09 patch notes below.

General

  • New Journey + added
    • Unlocked after beating the game
    • All cosmetic unlocks are carried over
    • All lightsaber colours are available from the start
    • Exclusive dark side-themed cosmetics available in NJ+
      • Inquisitor uniform
      • Protection and Defence I & II lightsaber parts
      • Red kyber crystal
  • Meditation Training game modes added as part of NJ+
    • Combat Challenges
      • Wave-based game modes to fight against preset enemies
    • Battle Grid
      • Sandbox-style game mode for players to make their own encounters
    • Cosmetic rewards for BD-1

Accessibility

  • Button-mashing quick-time events can now be skipped
  • Needing to hold the Climb button can now be disabled
  • Holding a button to confirm/interact with something can be changed to a button press
  • Text size scaling options have been added

Bug Fixes and Tweaks

  • Improved transitions between parry and block animations
  • The Bog Rats on Bogano were sometimes floating. They should now be more grounded.
  • Improved the transitions into and out of jumping and double jumping
  • Fixed the issue where Cal could get stuck in an endless falling loop during air attacks
  • Fixed the issue that would prevent Cal from progressing his journey when a Bounty Hunter would show up
  • Improved overall responsiveness of gameplay and the reliability of actions based on player feedback

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.


